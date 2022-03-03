The Batman Twitter Review: Fans hail Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz’s DC movie

Matt Reeves’s ‘The Batman’ is all set to release in the Indian theatres on March 4. However, the film has released in the West. Starring Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz as the Batman and Catwoman respectively, the film has opened to great reviews.

DC’s introvert billionaire Bruce Wayne has once again returned to the silver screens. But this time, it is not Christian Bale protecting Gotham city’ Robert Pattinson is fighting the villains of the city as the Batman. And, in his quest to beat the dangerous criminals, he finds support from his Catwoman, Zoe Kravitz.

Those who have watched the film are loving Matt Reeve’s version of The Batman. They are also equally in awe of the chemistry between Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz.

Some of the social media users have rated Robert Pattinson’s The Batman as one of the best Batman films ever made. One of the users who were lucky to watch the film early, wrote on the microblogging site Twitter: “I am still crying, in awe and thanking God for this opportunity! Thank you Warner Brothers for sending me to NYC to see The Batman! Incredible movie a true MUST SEE (sic)."

Another Twitterati gave a 10 out of 10 to the film, calling it the “best batman film ever made”. The users added that one who considers himself/herself as a comic nerd, should not miss out on watching the film.

Based on DC Comics, The Batman is a boot-up of the Batman film franchise. Directed by Matt Reeves, the film stars Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz in the lead roles. Other than Batman and the Catwoman, the film also stars actors Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard and others.

Check out some of the film’s Twitter reviews here: