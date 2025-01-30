Thandel REVIEW: Is Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi's movie worth watching?

Thandel movie, releasing on February 7th, is generating positive buzz. Early reviews and censor details suggest a promising reception for Naga Chaitanya's latest film.

Thandel, a sea adventure love story, stars Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, reuniting after Love Story. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti and produced by Bunny Vasu.

Made on an 85 crore budget, Thandel features Naga Chaitanya as a fisherman. Director Chandoo Mondeti describes it as a beautiful love story set against the backdrop of the sea.

Thandel has completed censor formalities and received a U/A certificate with a runtime of 2.32 hours and no cuts.

Positive early reviews from the censor board praise the chemistry between Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala and the engaging narrative, including a 20-minute sequence related to Pakistan.

The positive censor board response has fueled fan excitement, with many predicting a post-marriage blockbuster for Naga Chaitanya.

