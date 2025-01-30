Thandel REVIEW: Is Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi's movie worth watching?

Thandel movie, releasing on February 7th, is generating positive buzz. Early reviews and censor details suggest a promising reception for Naga Chaitanya's latest film.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 30, 2025, 4:55 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 30, 2025, 4:55 PM IST

Thandel, a sea adventure love story, stars Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, reuniting after Love Story. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti and produced by Bunny Vasu.

article_image2

Made on an 85 crore budget, Thandel features Naga Chaitanya as a fisherman. Director Chandoo Mondeti describes it as a beautiful love story set against the backdrop of the sea.

article_image3

Thandel has completed censor formalities and received a U/A certificate with a runtime of 2.32 hours and no cuts.

article_image4

Positive early reviews from the censor board praise the chemistry between Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala and the engaging narrative, including a 20-minute sequence related to Pakistan.

article_image5

The positive censor board response has fueled fan excitement, with many predicting a post-marriage blockbuster for Naga Chaitanya.

