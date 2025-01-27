Thalapathy Vijay's wife Sangeetha's Net Worth: Know about her car collection, assets and more

Details about the net worth of actor Vijay's wife, Sangeetha, have been revealed.

Thalapathy Vijay

Thalapathy Vijay, a leading actor with a massive fan base in Tamil cinema, started as a child artist. After 33 successful years, his upcoming film 'Jana Nayagan' is rumored to be his last.

Vijay Enters Politics

Entering politics, Vijay announced 'Jana Nayagan' as his final film. Initially slated for October release, it's now postponed to 2026.

200 Crore Salary

While Vijay's net worth is estimated between 400-600 crore, recent reports focus on his wife Sangeetha's wealth.

Vijay's Wife Sangeetha Sornalingam

Married for over 23 years, Sangeetha has represented Vijay at key events since he launched his political party. Previously, she only appeared at music launches.

Sangeetha's Net Worth

India.com reports Sangeetha's net worth at 400 crore, though details about her profession are unavailable. Her father is a London-based millionaire.

Car Enthusiast Vijay

Vijay owns luxury cars like Audi, BMW, and Lexus. Besides a luxurious house in Neelankarai, he reportedly owns Tiruvallur, Tiruporur, Tirumazhisai, and Vandalur properties.

Jana Nayagan

'Thalapathy 69' (Jana Nayagan) title and posters received well. Directed by H. Vinoth, starring Vijay and Pooja Hegde, with music by Anirudh, it's produced by KVN Productions.

