Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra Breakup? Couple call it QUITS after 3 years

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been dating since they met in Bigg Boss 15. However, they have split ways after dating for three years. Here's what we know

Image: Karan Kundrra / Instagram

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundra, an IT couple from the Hindi entertainment business, have been setting couple goals since they proclaimed their love at the end of Bigg Boss season 15 (2021).

They started dating while in the course and have been together ever since. They've been sending romantic notes all around town. While fans waited for them to announce their wedding, a few media outlets reported that they had split.

According to News18, a source close to the celebs said they broke up after dating for over three years. According to the source, Karan and Tejasswi have not been together in over a month. While the cause of the breakup is unknown, the insider says they had been experiencing minor disagreements for some time. The source informed the media publication.



The source told the media publication, “Karan and Tejasswi are not dating each other any longer. It’s been more than a month since they broke up. Even though the reason for their breakup isn’t known, all I know is that they have been getting into minor fights with each other for quite some time now.”

As their fans like to call them ‘TejRan’ were considered a power couple for the past three years and would continue to make public appearances despite their breakup.

Another source told, “They were a power couple for the last three years, and therefore, it might not be easy for their fans to accept this heartbreaking news so suddenly. They are not going to announce their breakup anytime soon.”



It is to be noted that the media publication tried to get in contact with Karan and Tejasswi’s teams for an official statement on the ongoing speculations, however, they refused to comment on the split.

For those who don’t know, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fell in love and started dating a few days after participating in Bigg Boss 15.

They confirmed their relationship after Salman Khan’s reality show ended and the actress was crowned as the winner.

Image: Karan Kundrra / Instagram

The couple took social media by storm and left their fans gushing as they would be spotted at various outings and events together. They were also asked about their marriage plans after the bought a house together in Dubai.

