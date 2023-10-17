Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tejas: Kangana Ranaut visits Statue Of Unity; pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel [PHOTOS]

    First Published Oct 17, 2023, 5:57 PM IST

    Kangana Ranaut's patriotic fervor soars as she visits the Statue Of Unity, to pay tribute to India's Iron Man Vallabhbhai Patel, promoting 'Tejas'. Movie release on October 27th.

    Photo Courtesy: PR Copy

    'Tejas' is produced by RSVP, and Kangana Ranaut plays the main role. The movie is written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. It will be in theaters on October 27th, 2023

    Photo Courtesy: PR Copy

    The excitement among people for the movie 'Tejas' is very high after they saw its action-packed trailer. The main actor, Kangana Ranaut, is working really hard to promote the film even before it comes out.

    Photo Courtesy: PR Copy

    Kangana Ranaut has been taking the movie to different places to talk about it. Now, she's in Gujarat at the Statue Of Unity to pay respect to Vallabhbhai Patel, who was an important figure in India's history.

    Kangana Ranaut/ Instagram

    The movie is all about love for the country and being patriotic. Kangana taking pictures with Vallabhbhai Patel, who is also known as the Iron Man Of India, is a great source of pride for her.

    Photo Courtesy: PR Copy

    This visit to the Statue Of Unity shows the same spirit that the movie 'Tejas' is all about, which is telling the story of India's pride, Tejas Gill.

    Photo Courtesy: PR Copy

    Kangana Ranaut sported an elegant off-white saree during her Statue Of Unity visit, adorned with a mini Indian flag badge on the upper left side.

    Kangana Ranaut/ Instagram

    Recently the song 'Jaan Da' was released from 'Tejas.' Sung by Arijit Singh, the song beautifully combines love and patriotism. In this heartfelt melody, Kangana's character in 'Tejas' expresses her love for the skies during her pilot training. 

    Kangana Ranaut/ Instagram

    'Tejas' has been in the works for several years. It was originally set to release in December 2020. The music, composed by Shashwat Sachdev, features lyrics by Kumaar, Folk-Lore, and Shashwat Sachdev.

