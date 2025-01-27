Tanu Weds Manu 3: Will Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan come on screen together?

Kangana Ranaut, who was last seen in Emergency, has posted a photo from the set of her upcoming project opposite R. Madhavan, who also starred in Tanu Weds Manu. 

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 27, 2025, 4:50 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 27, 2025, 4:50 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut has already started working on her next project. The actress, recently seen in 'Emergency', uploaded a photo from the set of her upcoming project alongside Tanu Weds Manu co-star R Madhavan. While people speculated that Kangana and R Madhavan might pair up for Tanu Weds Manu 3, this is not the case! They are collaborating on another project, an upcoming pan-India psychological thriller film, which the actress revealed in 2023.

article_image2

Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram to post a photo from the set of her forthcoming film opposite R Madhavan. The image shows a clapperboard for an unnamed film that says, "Date January 25, Day..." Scene Number: 25... Shot 10… Take 1."Madhavan and Kangana's names are on it, with some additional details about the film."Production number: 18. Vijay's film was produced by R. Ravindran. Director of photography: Nirav Shah. The film is not Tanu Weds Manu 3, but rather a pan-India psychological thriller, which Kangana declared two years ago. Vijay, the filmmaker of Thalaivii, is helming the unnamed film. "Nothing is more delightful than being on a film set," the actress stated. View her Instagram story below!

article_image3

In 2023, Kangana Ranaut announced on X (formerly Twitter) that production on this film has commenced in Chennai. "Today, in Chennai, we began filming our latest psychological thriller. Additional information will be provided shortly. For the time being, I need your full support and blessings on this really odd and thrilling script," she said.

article_image4

Kangana Ranaut expressed her excitement at working with Vijay again. Back then, she also shared her delight at reuniting with Vijay, writing,  “Dear Vijay sir after the incredible experience of Thalaivii happy to be basking in your glory again I love to be your team and take your commands. Thank you sir." The music for the film is composed by GV Prakash Kumar. The film will reportedly have a bilingual release, in Hindi and Tamil. Meanwhile, in February last year, Kangana had also shared a selfie with R Madhavan. She called him her favourite co-star, and wrote, “back with my fav @actormaddy for another stunning script." Madhavan and Kangana previously appeared on film together in Tanu Weds Manu and Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

article_image5

In a recent interview with Indian Express, Madhavan was questioned about Tanu Weds Manu 3 starring Kangana Ranaut. He stated that he has not heard any screenplays and implied that he may have been replaced in the picture. "As much as I'd like to talk about it, I honestly have no idea. "It was just on Instagram," he explained.

“The media and people are asking me these questions. Neither Anand nor anybody else has talked to me about part three. I have no clue and I don’t know what the script is. Maybe I am not there in it. Maybe they have replaced me. I haven’t got the faintest idea," he added.

