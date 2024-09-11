Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tamil Nadu: Actor Jiiva involved in near-fatal car crash en route to Chennai, lashes out at onlookers

    Actor Jiiva and his family was involved in a car accident while returning to Chennai from Salem with his family. The incident occurred near Kallakuruchi, following which the actor lashed out at the onlookers.

    article_image1
    Author
    Asianetnews English Stories
    First Published Sep 11, 2024, 7:23 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 11, 2024, 7:23 PM IST

    Actor Jiiva

    Jiiva, the second son of R. B. Choudary, a leading producer in Tamil cinema, is a well-known celebrity in Tamil cinema. Being the son of a producer, he got opportunities to act as a child artist in a few films.

    article_image2

    Jiiva movies

    Following this, he became a hero in 2003 with the film 'Aasai Aasaiyai'. After the first film itself gave him a good start, he acted in films like Thithikuthe, Ram, Dishyum, Pori, Mugamoodi, etc. 

    article_image3

    Jiiva upcoming movies

    Last year, he played only a cameo role in Venkat Prabhu's 'Custody' starring Naga Chaitanya. But this year, he acted in three films - Yatra 2 in Telugu, and Medhavi and Kannappa in Tamil - are slated for release one after the other.

    article_image4

    Jiiva involved in car accident

    Actor Jiiva and his family was been involved in an accident on Wednesday (Sep 11). The accident occured near Chinna Salem area of Kallakuruchi while Jiiva was returning to Chennai from Salem with his wife. It is said that his car hit the road divider after a bike came in front. While the front part of Jiiva's car was badly damaged, he and his family members escaped with minor injuries.

    article_image5

    Controversy

    Following this accident, people gathered on the roads. When a person enquired about the accident with the intention to help, Jiiva got angry and scolded him. He was visibly irritated and lashed out at the onlookers. Recently, during the inauguration of a shop in Theni, a reporter asked Jiiva about the Hema Commission report, Jiiva responded angrily, and said, "Such issues don’t happen in the Tamil industry; they only happen in Kerala."

