Tamil Nadu: Actor Jiiva involved in near-fatal car crash en route to Chennai, lashes out at onlookers

Actor Jiiva and his family was involved in a car accident while returning to Chennai from Salem with his family. The incident occurred near Kallakuruchi, following which the actor lashed out at the onlookers.

Jiiva, the second son of R. B. Choudary, a leading producer in Tamil cinema, is a well-known celebrity in Tamil cinema. Being the son of a producer, he got opportunities to act as a child artist in a few films.

Following this, he became a hero in 2003 with the film 'Aasai Aasaiyai'. After the first film itself gave him a good start, he acted in films like Thithikuthe, Ram, Dishyum, Pori, Mugamoodi, etc.

Last year, he played only a cameo role in Venkat Prabhu's 'Custody' starring Naga Chaitanya. But this year, he acted in three films - Yatra 2 in Telugu, and Medhavi and Kannappa in Tamil - are slated for release one after the other.

Actor Jiiva and his family was been involved in an accident on Wednesday (Sep 11). The accident occured near Chinna Salem area of Kallakuruchi while Jiiva was returning to Chennai from Salem with his wife. It is said that his car hit the road divider after a bike came in front. While the front part of Jiiva's car was badly damaged, he and his family members escaped with minor injuries.

Following this accident, people gathered on the roads. When a person enquired about the accident with the intention to help, Jiiva got angry and scolded him. He was visibly irritated and lashed out at the onlookers. Recently, during the inauguration of a shop in Theni, a reporter asked Jiiva about the Hema Commission report, Jiiva responded angrily, and said, "Such issues don’t happen in the Tamil industry; they only happen in Kerala."

