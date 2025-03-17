Tamannaah Bhatia to Samantha to Nayanthara: Hard to Recognize These 7 South actresses without makeup

Read Full Gallery

When a Bollywood or South Indian film is released, people applaud the actress's acting and attractiveness. Individually, every lady is attractive. But makeup enhances actresses' beauty on film. If these actresses ever appear makeup-free, it's hard to tell. See slides for makeup and no-makeup photos of 7 renowned South Indian actresses.

Nayanthara has often been seen going out without makeup. People also praise the natural beauty of Nayanthara, who is going to make her Bollywood debut with director Atlee Kumar's film 'Jawan' starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most beautiful actresses in South Indian cinema. If you search Samantha's social media account, who has appeared in films like 'Eega' and web series like 'Family Man', you will find many of her without makeup pictures.

Rashmika Mandanna, who is going to step into Bollywood with 'Mission Majnu', has worked in South Indian cinema films like 'Geeta Govindam', 'Dear Comrade' and 'Pushpa'. She is often seen without makeup during social media live.

It is also difficult to recognize 'Bahubali' fame Tamannaah Bhatia without makeup. However, her fans shower a lot of love on her such pictures.

Devasena of 'Bahubali' i.e. Anushka Shetty's no-makeup look surprises everyone. However, her beautiful smile wins people's hearts even in this kind of avatar.

It is difficult to recognize Priya Prakash Warrier, who became a sensation overnight by winking in a scene from the South Indian film 'Oru Adaar Love', without makeup. People are often surprised to see her without makeup face.

The natural look of South Indian actress Trisha Krishnan, who appeared in the film 'Khatta Meetha' with Akshay Kumar, is completely different from her makeup look. However, her fans also praise her a lot after seeing her in this avatar.

