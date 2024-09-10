Tamannaah Bhatia talks about her relationship with Vijay Varma, heartbreaks and more; Read

Tamannaah Bhatia, currently in a relationship with actor Vijay Varma, has opened up about two previous relationships that ended in heartbreak. She revealed details about these past relationships and the reasons behind their breakups.

Tamannaah Bhatia has been ruling the silver screen for almost two decades. Tollywood gave her a break. Happy Days and 100% Love, starring Tamannaah in Telugu, were huge successes. Tamannaah joined the list of star heroines in a short time.

Looking at Tamannaah's personal life... she is in a relationship with actor Vijay Varma. She herself revealed this. In 2023, there were rumors that Tamannaah and Vijay Varma were dating. Initially, Tamannaah denied these reports. She dismissed the rumors saying that she was not in love with anyone.

Later, she revealed her relationship with Vijay Varma. Tamannaah and Vijay Varma paired up in the anthology series Lust Stories 2. It seems that love blossomed between the two during the shooting of Lust Stories 2. I have complete faith in Vijay Varma. I felt confident that he would protect me. This is the reason why I love Vijay Varma.. Tamannaah revealed in the past.

However, Tamannaah revealed in a recent interview that she had broken up with two people before Vijay Varma. Her comments to this extent created a sensation. Tamannaah liked a boy when she was a teenager. Started a relationship with him. He did not understand her goal. She broke up with him saying that she did not want love that would prevent her from fulfilling her dreams.

After a while, she fell in love with another person. It seemed difficult to continue that relationship, which was full of lies. For this reason, Tamannaah broke up with that person. Tamannaah said that her heart was broken twice in this way.

This year, Tamannaah starrer Aranmanai 2, Stree 2 and Veda were released. Currently doing Odela 2 directed by Ashok Teja. Hebbah Patel plays another key role. On the other hand, she is focusing on digital series. Stree 2, in which Tamannaah played a guest role, became a blockbuster.

