Did Sushmita Sen date 12 men? Lalit Modi to Wasim Akram to Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen, a former Miss Universe, has allegedly been in many relationships. Her breakup with model Rohman Shawl, and several pictures with Lalit Modi have recently made headlines.

Lalit Modi, the founder of the Indian Premier League (IPL), on Thursday evening sparked marriage rumours with former Miss Universe and Bollywood actress, Sushmita Sen, after he posted a series of intimate pictures of them on his official social media pages and referred to her as his “better half".



The presently wanted Indian businessman, and cricket official posted multiple photos of Sushmita on social media, some of which showed the two in private times. “Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives #sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon," he captioned the post.



In 1994, Sushmita Sen became the first Indian woman to win the title of Miss Universe. She has captured the hearts of many with her charming attitude and beautiful appearance. In contrast to others who prefer to keep their relationships private, Sushmita has never shied away from them and has always been outspoken about them. The men listed below are rumoured to have dated Sushmit Sen at some point.

Wasim Akram: Additionally, it was said that the former Pakistani cricketer dated Sushmita Sen. They are supposed to have been together for a considerable amount of time. They first became pals, and then there were rumours that they were getting married.

Rohman Shawl: According to reports, Sushmita Sen and her model ex-partner Rohman Shawl have broken up. The two have been outspoken about their connection on social media, and they frequently appear together. However, amid rumours that she had broken up with the 30-year-old model, Sushmita posted a mysterious message on her Instagram.

Ritik Bhasin: After dating Mumbai restaurant owner Ritik Bhasin for four years, Sushmita Sen and Ritik split up in 2017. The couple was spotted together during cricket player Zaheer Khan and Bollywood actor Sagarika Ghatge's wedding.

Bunty Sajdeh: It is rumoured that Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha and Bunty Sajdeh will wed. However, he reportedly dated Sushmita Sen, but they broke up quickly. Their romance didn't last long. Bunty is also said to have dated Dia Mirza and Neha Dhupia.

Sanjay Narang: Sushmita Sen allegedly had a romantic relationship with hotelier Sanjay Narang. After she parted ways with Vikram Bhatt, she began dating him.

Sabeer Bhatia: This businessman, who is Indian-American and founded Hotmail, once was linked with Sushmita Sen. But much like Sush's prior relationships, this one also eventually ended.

Mudassar Aziz: Sushmita Sen and director Mudassar Aziz had a brief relationship. On the Dulha Mil Gaya set in 2010, they began a relationship that quickly ended.

Anil Ambani: One of the most widespread dating rumours regarding Sushmita Sen's allegedly dating Anil Ambani. Anil reportedly fell in love with Sushmita while Tina Ambani and his marriage were having trouble. Additionally, there are rumours that Anil gave her a 22-carat diamond ring. Also Read: Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi's romantic photos break the Internet; set social media on fire

Manav Menon: The former Miss Universe has also dated filmmaker Manav Menon. He dated Sushmita Sen while she was just starting in her career. They were also photographed together in 2011. Also Read: Sushmita Sen finds her love in Lalit Modi; take a look at her net worth

Vikram Bhatt: While "Dastak" was being filmed in 1996, Sushmita Sen and Vikram Bhatt began falling in love. Vikram had to leave his family as well because he was already married at the time of their relationship.

