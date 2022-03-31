Sushant Singh Rajput to Chris Rock to Bipasha Basu: Meet celebrities who got slapped in public

Hollywood to Bollywood, many actors faced embarrassing situations as they got slapped in public; here we have mentioned a few incidents

Well, controversy and celebrities go hand in hand, and clashes among the performers are regular. Will Smith recently smacked Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022, and here is a list of stars who have faced unpleasant circumstances after being slapped in public.



The battle between Chris Rock and Will Smith became the buzz of the Oscars 2022. Rock made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, while watching 'G.I. Jane.' Smith stormed the stage and smacked Chris. He immediately returned to his seat, yelling, "Keep my wife's name out of your fu****g lips!"

In 2014, Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan was slapped by a guy in the crowd while filming a reality show, India's Raw Star. The man was later arrested on allegations of molestation and violence. According to reports, the man assaulted Gauahar for wearing a tight outfit, short dresses and doing dance shows. Several well-known stars, including Priyanka Chopra, came out to support Gauhar Khan.



Rakhi Sawant once slapped ex-boyfriend Abhishek Awasthi on camera. When Abhishek attempted to apologise to Rakhi publicly with flowers and Rakhi hit him in front of the cameras and summoned security. Despite this, many people feel it was a PR trick.

Raja Chaudhary, Shweta Tiwari's first husband, had slapped her second husband, Abhinav Kohli, in front of the police. It became big news back then. Shweta later filed a complaint against Chaudhary.



According to reports, Ankita Lokhande allegedly slapped her late ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput as he was flirting with other women. According to a daily newspaper, Ankita requested Sushant's cell phone. Without hesitation, the actor handed over his mobile to her. Tabloid further states that Ankita allegedly fought with Sushant after checking out his set. The argument went so worse that Ankita slapped him. However, when asked about it, both denied it amusingly.

Kareena Kapoor's designer allegedly assisted Bipasha Basu in 2001 without the former's permission. This resulted in a vicious catfight between the two actresses. Kareena allegedly slapped Bipasha and called her a "Kaali billi."



Esha Deol allegedly slapped her co-star Amrita Rao during the filming of 'Pyare Mohan.' According to rumours, something went wrong between the actresses after Amrita remarked Hema Malini's daughter, Esha. In an interview with TOI, Esha said, “Yes, I slapped Amrita. One day after pack-up, she abused me in front of my director, Indra Kumar, and my cameraman and I thought that was totally out of line. To protect my self-respect and dignity, I slapped her in the heat of the moment. I have no regrets because she totally deserved it for her behaviour towards me at that point in time. I just stood up for myself and my dignity."