Surveen Chawla talks about casting couch in south Film Industry; "filmmaker wanted to see cleavage and thighs.

Bollywood actress Surveen Chawla is all set to release her upcoming web show ‘Decoupled’ with R Madhavan has recently opened about the casting couch in South Film Industry. During an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Surveen said that she was made to doubt herself after her ‘appearance, weight, waist size, and chest size’ was questioned.



Siddharth Kannan also asked why she kept her marriage under wraps for two years and whether our industry's mindset towards a married female actor has changed. Surveen said her husband is media-shy, which became the prior reason. Surveen said that her wedding was in front of 40 close people, so there wasn’t anything to reveal. She got married in 2015 and announced it in 2017.