    Surveen Chawla talks about casting couch in south Film Industry; "filmmaker wanted to see cleavage and thighs.

    First Published Dec 14, 2021, 5:09 PM IST
    TV actress Surveen Chawla recalled when she was made to doubt herself as her appearance, weight, waist size, and chest size’ was questioned.

    Bollywood actress Surveen Chawla is all set to release her upcoming web show ‘Decoupled’ with R Madhavan has recently opened about the casting couch in South Film Industry. During an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Surveen said that she was made to doubt herself after her ‘appearance, weight, waist size, and chest size’ was questioned.
     

    Last year, she made some shocking statements that she had faced the casting couch multiple times when she transitioned from television to films. She revealed that filmmakers wanted to see her “cleavage and thighs.”
     

    Surveen, in a recent interview, shared some shocking disclosures about the South Indian film industry also recalled the time she was made to doubt herself as her appearance, weight, waist size, and chest size’ was questioned.

    Siddharth Kannan also asked why she kept her marriage under wraps for two years and whether our industry's mindset towards a married female actor has changed. Surveen said her husband is media-shy, which became the prior reason. Surveen said that her wedding was in front of 40 close people, so there wasn’t anything to reveal. She got married in 2015 and announced it in 2017.

    Surveen was earlier a difficult phase, but now with changing times, people are coming out and are talking frankly about things like body shaming, mental health, and rejections. Her latest project, Decoupled, is directed by Hardik Mehta, will start streaming from December 17 on Netflix. The show will shed light on a modern couple working through the nuances of marriage as they try to keep their mind intact. Also Read: Kangana Ranaut to Sunny Leone: 8 Bollywood actresses who were asked to sleep with directors, producers

