Superstar Rajnikanth visits Bengaluru BMTC depot in Jayanagar and reminisces his days as conductor

Superstar Rajinikanth's nostalgic visit to the Jayanagar BMTC depot in Bengaluru, where he worked as a bus conductor, evokes shock and joy among staff. His deep connection and reminiscences reflect his humble beginnings before his fame in the film industry.

Superstar Rajinikanth on Tuesday (August 29) made a low-key visit to Bengaluru, where he paid a visit to Rayara Mutt for darshan. He also stopped by the Jayanagar BMTC bus station, a place where he used to work as a bus conductor, expressing his happiness and leaving both shock and joy among the BMTC staff. Rajinikanth has a significant connection with Chamarajpet Sethupathi Agrahara Raya Mutt, which led to the construction of Raghavendra Kalyanamantapa in Chennai.

During his visit, Rajinikanth reached the Jayanagar BMTC depot around 11:30 AM and spent time there until 11:45 AM. He interacted with the staff, reminisced about his days there, and took a tour around the depot. He posed for a photo in front of the Unit-4 1966 board with driver Raj Bahadur, who used to work with him as a bus driver.



Before gaining fame as an actor, Rajinikanth worked as a conductor in BMTC. His visit was a way to remember and acknowledge his past experiences. Initially, he thought of taking a quick photo and leaving, but when the staff noticed him, they invited him inside. He entered the depot after respectfully bowing at the gate. As the crowd increased, he eventually left the depot.

Rajinikanth's deep connection with BMTC has been evident in his past interviews. He mentioned that he remembers BMTC every day and this visit was a reflection of that sentiment.

Rajinikanth's journey in the film industry began in a unique way. His friend and bus driver, Raj Bahadur, inspired him to enter the cinema world while he was working as an ordinary bus conductor. In 2021, when he received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, he dedicated it to his friend, drawing attention to their special bond.

Born in Bangalore in 1950 with the original name Shivajirao Gaikwad, Rajinikanth's early education took place at Acharya Pathashala in Bangalore. He furthered his studies at Vivekananda Balak Sangh, a part of the Ramakrishna Mission, where he delved into the Vedas, Indian culture, and history, and even performed in theatrical productions.