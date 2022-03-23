Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sunny Leone in monokinis: Actress enjoying sun and sand in Maldives

    First Published Mar 23, 2022, 3:56 PM IST

    Sunny Leone is back in the Maldives and enjoys the sun and sand. The actress is causing a stir on the internet with her seductive vacation photos from the island country.
     

    Sunny Leone is constantly one step ahead in keeping her fans and followers captivated by her stunning appearance. Also, we all know that Sunny's vacation mood is on, and the actress is presently on a family vacation in the Maldives. 
     

    Furthermore, Sunny's affection for the exotic area is well known, as the actress frequently travels down to the island whenever she needs a vacation. And this time, Sunny Leone adds to the island's beauty with her unique beach looks.
     

    While giving glimpses of her exciting holiday, the actress posted a series of photos on her official Instagram account, in which she is dressed sexy in colourful monokinis. 
     

    Sunny may be seen in the first image relaxing alongside a pool, soaking up the rays. Sunny, who nailed the beach look in a multi-coloured cut-out monokini, doesn't require a filter. 
     

    She finished her outfit with oversized sunglasses and a nude beachy make-up with coral lipstick. She captioned the photo, "No filter needed in this heaven!"
     

    The Maldives' turquoise ocean and pristine beaches have undoubtedly won the actress' heart, as she can be seen standing at the sea in a beautiful multi-colour with a neon base dress, which she teamed with a matching colour shrug. 
     

    She is accessorised with blue sunglasses, a beach hat, and white flip-flops. Sunny can be seen in one of the photos adopting a funny posture at sea, while in the second photo she looked enticing as she stood on the boat's stairs.

    Sunny's beach photo became viral on social media. The actress shared a few videos from her holiday, in which she can be seen underwater diving and going on water coasters while wearing the same rainbow monokini. Also Read: Sunny Leone gets trolled for this silly reason; netizens claim she adopted Nisha only for publicity

    Sunny captioned the photos with, "Out at sea with this lovely suit!"  The actress has recently completed 10 years in the Indian film industry. Also Read: Sunny Leone's pan card used for forgery, actress tweets about fintech loan fraud

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Randeep Hooda to play Swatantra Veer Savarkar, calls freedom fighter, 'most misunderstood hero' RBA

    Randeep Hooda to play Swatantra Veer Savarkar, calls freedom fighter, 'most misunderstood hero'

    Oscars 2022 Billie Eilish to perform their nominated tracks at Academy Awards RBA

    Oscars 2022: Billie Eilish, Beyoncé to perform their nominated tracks at Academy Awards

    Dasvi Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam first time in a different avatar (Watch) RBA

    Dasvi Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam first time in a different avatar (Watch)

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE superstar Brock Lesnar faces heat from AEWs Thunder Rosa over insult to Mexican culture-ayh

    WWE champion Brock Lesnar faces heat over insult to Mexican culture

    Shaheed Diwas: 7 films based on the life of 'Shaheed' Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev RBA

    Shaheed Diwas: 7 films based on the life of 'Shaheed' Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev

    Recent Stories

    Shaheedi Diwas 2022: Punjab's CM reveals anti-corruption helpline number, 9501 200 200

    Shaheedi Diwas 2022: Punjab's CM reveals anti-corruption helpline number, 9501 200 200

    Randeep Hooda to play Swatantra Veer Savarkar, calls freedom fighter, 'most misunderstood hero' RBA

    Randeep Hooda to play Swatantra Veer Savarkar, calls freedom fighter, 'most misunderstood hero'

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: KL Rahul to Quinton de Kock - 5 Lucknow Super Giants LSG players to watch-ayh

    IPL 2022: KL Rahul to Quinton de Kock - 5 Lucknow Super Giants players to watch

    Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami sworn-in as Chief Minister for second term, 8 Cabinet Ministers inducted-dnm

    Uttarakhand: Pushkar Singh Dhami sworn-in as Chief Minister for second term, 8 Cabinet Ministers inducted

    Will quit politics Arvind Kejriwal s latest challenge to BJP over MCD polls gcw

    'Will quit politics...': Arvind Kejriwal's latest challenge to BJP over MCD polls

    Recent Videos

    JNU VC Prof Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit speaks to Asianet News

    'Some privileged men' do not like women coming up: JNU VC Prof Santishree tears critics

    Video Icon
    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022-ayh

    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Final Match Highlights Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win snt

    ISL 2021-22 Final, Match Highlights: Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy

    Video Icon
    Hindu Bhavan in Poland's Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis-dnm

    Hindu Bhavan in Poland’s Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Video Icon