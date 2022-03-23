Sunny Leone in monokinis: Actress enjoying sun and sand in Maldives

Sunny Leone is back in the Maldives and enjoys the sun and sand. The actress is causing a stir on the internet with her seductive vacation photos from the island country.



Sunny Leone is constantly one step ahead in keeping her fans and followers captivated by her stunning appearance. Also, we all know that Sunny's vacation mood is on, and the actress is presently on a family vacation in the Maldives.



Furthermore, Sunny's affection for the exotic area is well known, as the actress frequently travels down to the island whenever she needs a vacation. And this time, Sunny Leone adds to the island's beauty with her unique beach looks.



While giving glimpses of her exciting holiday, the actress posted a series of photos on her official Instagram account, in which she is dressed sexy in colourful monokinis.



Sunny may be seen in the first image relaxing alongside a pool, soaking up the rays. Sunny, who nailed the beach look in a multi-coloured cut-out monokini, doesn't require a filter.



She finished her outfit with oversized sunglasses and a nude beachy make-up with coral lipstick. She captioned the photo, "No filter needed in this heaven!"



The Maldives' turquoise ocean and pristine beaches have undoubtedly won the actress' heart, as she can be seen standing at the sea in a beautiful multi-colour with a neon base dress, which she teamed with a matching colour shrug.



She is accessorised with blue sunglasses, a beach hat, and white flip-flops. Sunny can be seen in one of the photos adopting a funny posture at sea, while in the second photo she looked enticing as she stood on the boat's stairs.

Sunny's beach photo became viral on social media. The actress shared a few videos from her holiday, in which she can be seen underwater diving and going on water coasters while wearing the same rainbow monokini. Also Read: Sunny Leone gets trolled for this silly reason; netizens claim she adopted Nisha only for publicity