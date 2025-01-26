SSMB29: Want to know Priyanka Chopra's FEE? Actress charged THIS whopping amount for Rajamouli's film

Priyanka Chopra is reportedly confirmed as the female lead for Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu's pan-world film. What is her remuneration for this project?

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 26, 2025, 11:23 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 26, 2025, 11:23 AM IST

Priyanka Chopra in Hyderabad for Rajamouli-Mahesh film

Rajamouli's pan-world movie with Mahesh Babu has commenced. Priyanka Chopra is reportedly the female lead and recently landed in Hyderabad for a look test.

article_image2

Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, SSMB29

Regular shooting is expected to start soon. Speculation surrounds Priyanka Chopra's remuneration for the film.

article_image3

Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, SSMB29

Chopra reportedly commands 45 crores per Hollywood project. For this film, she's rumored to be charging 80 crores, but Rajamouli offered 30 crores for a two-year commitment.

article_image4

Chopra reportedly agreed due to the project's potential. The remuneration news is viral, but there's no official confirmation.

