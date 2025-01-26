SSMB29: Want to know Priyanka Chopra's FEE? Actress charged THIS whopping amount for Rajamouli's film

Priyanka Chopra is reportedly confirmed as the female lead for Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu's pan-world film. What is her remuneration for this project?

Priyanka Chopra in Hyderabad for Rajamouli-Mahesh film

Rajamouli's pan-world movie with Mahesh Babu has commenced. Priyanka Chopra is reportedly the female lead and recently landed in Hyderabad for a look test.

Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, SSMB29

Regular shooting is expected to start soon. Speculation surrounds Priyanka Chopra's remuneration for the film.

Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, SSMB29

Chopra reportedly commands 45 crores per Hollywood project. For this film, she's rumored to be charging 80 crores, but Rajamouli offered 30 crores for a two-year commitment.

Chopra reportedly agreed due to the project's potential. The remuneration news is viral, but there's no official confirmation.

