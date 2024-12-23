Squid Game Season 2: Know when and where to watch HIT Korean survival drama

Squid Game 2: Forbes revealed that Squid Game 2 will be released on Netflix on December 26 at 3 am. It is reportedly said that all seven episodes will be available for streaming at once.

Squid Game is back with a second season on Netflix. Hwang Dong-hyuk directed the first season, which premiered on the OTT platform in 2021. Led by Lee Jung-Jae, the survival drama was a success with audiences, keeping them on the edge of their seats.

After nearly three years, Squid Game 2 is ready to take binge-watchers on another thrilling adventure with a fresh series of deadly games.

Here's all you need to know about Squid Game 2. Date and Time Forbes stated that Squid Game 2 will be launched on Netflix on December 26 at 3 a.m. All seven episodes will be available for streaming at once.

Plot Lee Jung-Jae reprises his role as Seong Gi-hun, the last Squid Game victor. In the second season, player number 456 returns with a new mission: to permanently shut down the life-threatening game.

He navigates fresh hurdles, such as the notorious Red Light and Green Light from Season 1, and faces the Front Man, played by Gong Yoo - Squid Game's creator. According to the official description, all of the contestants will compete for a monetary reward of 45.6 billion, like they did in the previous season.

Previously, Hwang Dong-hyuk revealed why he picked Seong Gi-hun for the second season even though he barely survived the first.

At Netflix's Fall Edit event in November, he said, "He (Seong Gi-hun) want to return to a 'regular' so-called existence. [But] something inside him has already been damaged, and he cannot go back to the way he was before." The showrunner also stated that, while Gi-hun wishes to reconcile with his daughter, the revelation that "he has changed" forces him to reconsider his decision.

Squid Game 2 Cast Aside from Lee Jung Jae and Gong Yoo, Squid Game 2 also stars Lee Byung-hun and Wi Ha-jun. Some of the newcomers are Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Won Ji-an, Park Gyu-young, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yu-ri, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Choi Seung-hyun, and Lee David.

Latest Videos