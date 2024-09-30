Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sobhita Dhulipala photos: 'Love Sitara' actress looks stunning in bikini and beach wear

    Sobhita Dhulipala is playing the lead role in the film Love Sitara, which was recently released on the OTT platform Zee5. Sobhita looked very beautiful in the film. On this occasion, we are going to show you some of her glamorous photos.

    article_image1
    First Published Sep 30, 2024, 3:39 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 30, 2024, 3:39 PM IST

    Sobhita Dhulipala is playing the lead role in the film Love Sitara, which was recently streamed on the OTT platform Zee5. This film is full of suspense-thriller.

    article_image2

    Sobhita Dhulipala of Love Sitara streamed on Zee5 is a well-known actress of South. She has also worked in many Hindi films and web series.

    article_image3

    Sobhita Dhulipala is as glamorous in real life as she looks on screen. Many photos of Sobhita are going viral on social media.

    article_image4

    Sobhita Dhulipala started her career in 2016 with Anurag Kashyap's film Raman Raghav 2.0. Along with this, she appeared with Saif Ali Khan in the films Chef and Kaala Kanti.

    article_image5

    In 2018, Sobhita Dhulipala made her debut in the South Industry. She appeared in films of different languages of South. Sobhita also played an important role in Mani Ratnam's big budget film Ponniyin Selvan, which came in 2022-23.

    article_image6

    Sobhita Dhulipala has also worked in web series along with films. She has worked in web series like Made in Heaven, Bard of Blood, The Night Manager.

    article_image7

    Sobhita Dhulipala is from Andhra Pradesh and belongs to a Telugu family. Her father has been an engineer in the Merchant Navy and her mother is a school teacher. She is also an excellent classical dancer.

    article_image8

    Talking about Sobhita Dhulipala's personal life, she got engaged to South actor Naga Chaitanya in August this year. The couple is going to tie the knot soon. Sobhita is going to be the daughter-in-law of South's biggest film family, Akkineni Nageswara Rao.

