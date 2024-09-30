Sobhita Dhulipala photos: 'Love Sitara' actress looks stunning in bikini and beach wear

Sobhita Dhulipala is playing the lead role in the film Love Sitara, which was recently released on the OTT platform Zee5. Sobhita looked very beautiful in the film. On this occasion, we are going to show you some of her glamorous photos.

Sobhita Dhulipala started her career in 2016 with Anurag Kashyap's film Raman Raghav 2.0. Along with this, she appeared with Saif Ali Khan in the films Chef and Kaala Kanti.

In 2018, Sobhita Dhulipala made her debut in the South Industry. She appeared in films of different languages of South. Sobhita also played an important role in Mani Ratnam's big budget film Ponniyin Selvan, which came in 2022-23.

Sobhita Dhulipala has also worked in web series along with films. She has worked in web series like Made in Heaven, Bard of Blood, The Night Manager.

Sobhita Dhulipala is from Andhra Pradesh and belongs to a Telugu family. Her father has been an engineer in the Merchant Navy and her mother is a school teacher. She is also an excellent classical dancer.

Talking about Sobhita Dhulipala's personal life, she got engaged to South actor Naga Chaitanya in August this year. The couple is going to tie the knot soon. Sobhita is going to be the daughter-in-law of South's biggest film family, Akkineni Nageswara Rao.

