When Sobhita Dhulipala was replaced by a DOG because of her dark complexion; read what happened NEXT

An old interview of Sobhita Dhulipala, soon to be Akkineni's daughter-in-law, is going viral. The surprising revelation of her being replaced by a dog has caught attention.

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala has carved a niche for herself with content-based films. Despite being a Telugu girl, she was introduced to cinema through Bollywood. She excels in both Hindi and Telugu films. However, she is very selective and prioritizes substantial roles. She is ready to take on bold roles if the script and character demand it.

Sobhita Dhulipala is getting married to Naga Chaitanya. This is Naga Chaitanya's second marriage, his first being with Samantha in 2017, which ended in 2021. This is Sobhita's first marriage.

Sobhita Dhulipala's father is a Navy officer. Born in Tenali and raised in Vizag, she pursued higher studies in Mumbai. Aspiring to be an economist, she unexpectedly entered modeling and then films. She faced rejections for her dark complexion initially but went on to win Femina Miss India Earth 2013 and participated in Miss Earth 2013.

While seeking opportunities after modelling, Sobhita faced humiliation during an ad audition. Rejected for her complexion and deemed unfit even as a background model, she was later replaced by a dog in another ad, despite being paid. She expressed the humiliation in an interview, which is now viral.

Having faced such humiliation, Sobhita, after becoming an actress, was approached by the same ad companies to be their brand ambassador. She even worked with Aishwarya Rai for an ad. Debuting with 'Raman Raghav 2.0', she acted in 'Chef', 'Kaalakaandi', 'The Body', 'Ghost Stories', 'Goodachari', 'Major', 'Ponniyin Selvan', and recently in 'Love Seetha'.

Latest Videos