Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya celebrate first Sankranti after marriage; check out (PHOTOS)

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala celebrated their first Sankranti months after their wedding. The actress shared a sneak peek at their celebrations.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 15, 2025, 10:33 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 15, 2025, 10:33 AM IST

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya, who married in December, recently celebrated their first Makar Sankranti and Pongal together. Known for keeping their personal life secret, the pair gave followers a rare insight inside their holiday celebrations via Sobhita's Instagram stories.

article_image2

On January 14, Sobhita posted a series of images that captured the essence of the occasion. The Made in Heaven actress started with a photo of a traditional campfire, labelled "bhogi, renewal, transformation." She followed up with a shot of a beautifully decorated rangoli, expressing her holiday greetings to her fans.

article_image3

In one of the photographs, Sobhita was dressed tastefully in a red saree, her hair arranged in a tidy bun, exuding festive charm. Another photo showed a close-up of her and Naga Chaitanya's foot embellished with a heart emoji. The final slide included a customary presentation of prasad, concluding the views inside their personal celebration.

article_image4

Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya initially met at the actor's home, where Chaitanya's father, Nagarjuna, had invited her after being thrilled with her performance in the 2018 Telugu film Goodachari. Their first genuine connection, however, did not occur until April 2022, when they met on social media through a shared love of cuisine.

article_image5

Recalling the early days of their affair, Sobhita told The New York Times that Naga Chaitanya came to Mumbai barely two weeks after they met to have lunch with her.  “That was the charming part. It was so old school in a way," she said, adding, “I’m not a fan of texting or communicating on social media."

article_image6

Their story progressed organically, and they later met at an Amazon Prime Video event. Sobhita fondly remembered, “I was in a red dress, he was in a blue suit. And the rest is history."

article_image7

This is Naga Chaitanya's second marriage. He was previously married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The couple announced their separation in October 2021 and finalised their divorce in 2022.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Salman Khan becomes Brand Ambassador, says 'Jab World Judega Tab India Udega' RBA

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Salman Khan becomes Brand Ambassador, says 'Jab World Judega Tab India Udega'

Paatal Lok star Jaideep Ahlawat's father passes away, actor requests privacy NTI

Paatal Lok star Jaideep Ahlawat's father passes away, actor requests privacy

Mahavatar Narasimha teaser OUT: Animated movie based on Vishnu's fourth avatar releasing on THIS date [WATCH] ATG

Mahavatar Narasimha teaser OUT: Animated movie based on Vishnu's fourth avatar releasing on THIS date [WATCH]

Hrithik Roshan celebrates 25 Years in Bollywood; shares handwritten notes [PHOTOS] ATG

Hrithik Roshan celebrates 25 Years in Bollywood; shares handwritten notes [PHOTOS]

WATCH: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli face backlash for skipping life jackets on speedboat ride; Read on NTI

WATCH: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli face backlash for skipping life jackets on speedboat ride; Read on

Recent Stories

Change in mutual fund nomination rules: Add up to 10 nominees easily AJR

Change in mutual fund nomination rules: Add up to 10 nominees easily

US SEC sues Elon Musk over delayed disclosure of Twitter stake acquisition in 2022 before buying platform anr

US SEC sues Elon Musk over delayed disclosure of Twitter stake acquisition in 2022 before buying platform

Suhana Khan to Janhvi Kapoor to Rasha Thadani-8 Popular Starkids No Makeup Looks: Shocking Transformations RBA

Suhana to Janhvi to Rasha Thadani-8 Popular Starkids without makeup

PHOTOS: Ram Charan's expensive duplex house in Hyderabad: Inside Look NTI

PHOTOS: Ram Charan's expensive duplex house in Hyderabad: Inside Look

Bengaluru: First train from China arrives for Namma Metro's Purple line vkp

Bengaluru: First train from China arrives for Namma Metro's Purple line

Recent Videos

ECL Founder Anil Kumar Says Season 2 to be Bigger and Better | WATCH

ECL Founder Anil Kumar Says Season 2 to be Bigger and Better | WATCH

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Vibrant Welcome for Fans On Opening Day That Saw Grand Celebrations | WATCH

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Vibrant Welcome for Fans On Opening Day That Saw Grand Celebrations | WATCH

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Vibrant Welcome for Fans On Opening Day That Saw Grand Celebrations | WATCH

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Vibrant Welcome for Fans On Opening Day That Saw Grand Celebrations | WATCH

Video Icon
EXCLUSIVE | Abhishek Malhan Speaks on Digvijay Rathee's Eviction | ECL 2 Auction | Bigg Boss 18

EXCLUSIVE | Abhishek Malhan Speaks on Digvijay Rathee's Eviction | ECL 2 Auction | Bigg Boss 18

Video Icon
Munawar Faruqui EXCLUSIVE | How Will He Balance Sports and Entertainment? | ECL Season 2 Auction

Munawar Faruqui EXCLUSIVE | How Will He Balance Sports and Entertainment? | ECL Season 2 Auction

Video Icon