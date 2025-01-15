Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya celebrate first Sankranti after marriage; check out (PHOTOS)

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala celebrated their first Sankranti months after their wedding. The actress shared a sneak peek at their celebrations.

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya, who married in December, recently celebrated their first Makar Sankranti and Pongal together. Known for keeping their personal life secret, the pair gave followers a rare insight inside their holiday celebrations via Sobhita's Instagram stories.

On January 14, Sobhita posted a series of images that captured the essence of the occasion. The Made in Heaven actress started with a photo of a traditional campfire, labelled "bhogi, renewal, transformation." She followed up with a shot of a beautifully decorated rangoli, expressing her holiday greetings to her fans.

In one of the photographs, Sobhita was dressed tastefully in a red saree, her hair arranged in a tidy bun, exuding festive charm. Another photo showed a close-up of her and Naga Chaitanya's foot embellished with a heart emoji. The final slide included a customary presentation of prasad, concluding the views inside their personal celebration.

Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya initially met at the actor's home, where Chaitanya's father, Nagarjuna, had invited her after being thrilled with her performance in the 2018 Telugu film Goodachari. Their first genuine connection, however, did not occur until April 2022, when they met on social media through a shared love of cuisine.

Recalling the early days of their affair, Sobhita told The New York Times that Naga Chaitanya came to Mumbai barely two weeks after they met to have lunch with her. “That was the charming part. It was so old school in a way," she said, adding, “I’m not a fan of texting or communicating on social media."

Their story progressed organically, and they later met at an Amazon Prime Video event. Sobhita fondly remembered, “I was in a red dress, he was in a blue suit. And the rest is history."

This is Naga Chaitanya's second marriage. He was previously married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The couple announced their separation in October 2021 and finalised their divorce in 2022.

