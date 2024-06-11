Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'So much was said...', Amrita Singh REVEALED why she stayed silent during ugly divorce with Saif Ali Khan

    Amrita Singh's dignified silence amidst public scrutiny during her divorce with Saif Ali Khan reflects her focus on personal peace and family well-being. Despite media attention, she prioritized her children and mental health, choosing not to engage in public discourse about the dissolution of their marriage

    article_image1
    First Published Jun 11, 2024, 12:06 PM IST

    Amrita Singh, Saif Ali Khan

    Amrita Singh chose dignified silence amid public blame during her divorce with Saif Ali Khan, prioritizing mental peace and her children

    article_image2

    Amrita Singh, Saif Ali Khan

    She refrained from sharing her side as media scrutiny wasn't her priority, focusing instead on herself and her kids' well-being

    article_image3

    Amrita Singh, Saif Ali Khan

    Sara Ali Khan once felt embarrassed by Amrita's weight, but now expresses pride in her mother's journey and achievements

    article_image4

    Saif, Amrita, Sara, Ibrahim

    Saif reportedly gave Amrita Singh Rs. 5 crores as alimony during their divorce settlement in the early 2000s

    article_image5

    Saif, Amrita, Sara, Ibrahim

    Saif and Amrita's love story started with a secret wedding in 1991 but ended in divorce after nearly a decade of ups and downs

    article_image6

    Despite a significant age gap, the couple faced public scrutiny and speculation throughout their relationship

    article_image7

    Saif Ali Khan, Amrita Singh

    Amrita's decision to stay silent reflects her prioritization of personal peace and family over public scrutiny and gossip

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chennai Superstar Thalapathy Vijay to honour class 10 and 12 toppers of Tamil Nadu RBA

    Chennai: Superstar Thalapathy Vijay to honour class 10 and 12 toppers of Tamil Nadu

    Sandalwood actor Darshan Thoogudeepa detained by Bengaluru police in murder case vkp

    Sandalwood actor Darshan Thoogudeepa arrested by Bengaluru police in murder case

    Aj kal bacche consent nahi lete..', Satrughan Sinha REACTS to Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's wedding rumours ATG

    'Aj kal bacche consent nahi lete..', Shatrughan Sinha REACTS to Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's wedding rumours

    Do you drink drinking water while standing? STOP now; know correct way to drink RBA

    Do you drink drinking water while standing? STOP now; know correct way to drink

    Kalki 2898 AD' trailer: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Big B's film showcases epic action in Dystopian drama (WATCH)

    'Kalki 2898 AD' trailer: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Big B's film showcases epic action in Dystopian drama

    Recent Stories

    Andhra Pradesh: Pawan Kalyan eyes Deputy CM post, Nara Lokesh wishes to work within TDP; check details AJR

    AP News: Pawan Kalyan eyes Deputy CM post, Nara Lokesh wishes to work within TDP; check details

    iPhone Storage: 7 ways to free up space in your phone RBA EAI

    iPhone Storage: 7 ways to free up space in your phone

    Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa arrested: Unraveling the murder mystery vkp

    Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa arrested: Unraveling the murder mystery

    Kerala Gold Rate today, June 11 2024: Check prices of 18K, 22K, 24K gold anr

    Kerala Gold Rate today, June 11: Check prices of 18K, 22K, 24K gold

    Modi 3.0: What are Prime Minister Narendra Modi's portfolios? All you need to know AJR

    Modi 3.0: What are Prime Minister Narendra Modi's portfolios? All you need to know

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon