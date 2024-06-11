'So much was said...', Amrita Singh REVEALED why she stayed silent during ugly divorce with Saif Ali Khan

Amrita Singh's dignified silence amidst public scrutiny during her divorce with Saif Ali Khan reflects her focus on personal peace and family well-being. Despite media attention, she prioritized her children and mental health, choosing not to engage in public discourse about the dissolution of their marriage

Amrita Singh chose dignified silence amid public blame during her divorce with Saif Ali Khan, prioritizing mental peace and her children

She refrained from sharing her side as media scrutiny wasn't her priority, focusing instead on herself and her kids' well-being

Sara Ali Khan once felt embarrassed by Amrita's weight, but now expresses pride in her mother's journey and achievements

Saif reportedly gave Amrita Singh Rs. 5 crores as alimony during their divorce settlement in the early 2000s

Saif and Amrita's love story started with a secret wedding in 1991 but ended in divorce after nearly a decade of ups and downs

Despite a significant age gap, the couple faced public scrutiny and speculation throughout their relationship

Amrita's decision to stay silent reflects her prioritization of personal peace and family over public scrutiny and gossip