'Sky Force': THIS actor was paid the lowest in this action-thriller; Akshay Kumar was the highest paid

The aerial action thriller Sky Force, starring Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, and Sara Ali Khan, is making headlines after its digital release on Amazon Prime Video. Based on India's first air strike during the Indo-Pakistani war, the film has captivated global audiences. Here’s a look at the cast’s earnings

Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 23, 2025, 11:16 AM IST

The aerial action thriller Sky Force, starring Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, and Sara Ali Khan, has been making waves following its digital release on Amazon Prime Video. Based on India's first and deadliest air strike during the Indo-Pakistani war, the film initially premiered in theaters on Republic Day 2024. Featuring an ensemble cast, the movie has captivated audiences worldwide, streaming in over 240 countries and territories. With Sky Force gaining renewed attention, let’s take a look at the salaries of the key actors.

Akshay Kumar took home half of the film’s budget

Akshay Kumar, known as one of Bollywood’s most bankable stars, charged a significant fee for his role as Wing Commander Kumar Om Ahuja. Reports indicate that he was paid ₹70 crores, which amounted to nearly 50% of the film’s total budget of ₹160 crores.


Sara Ali Khan's Pay Check

Sara Ali Khan, who played Geeta Vijaya, the on-screen wife of Veer Pahariya’s character, earned a salary of ₹3 crores. Despite being significantly lower than Akshay’s earnings, it was still a substantial amount.

Nimrat Kaur received ₹1 crore for her role

Reuniting with Akshay Kumar after Airlift, Nimrat Kaur portrayed Preeti Ahuja, Akshay’s on-screen wife. For her performance, the actress was reportedly paid ₹1 crore.

Sharad Kelkar earned ₹70 lakhs for his role

Sharad Kelkar played Squadron Leader Amjad Hussain from the Pakistan Air Force, a character who played a crucial role in uncovering the truth about the missing Indian officer T Krishna Vijaya, played by Veer Pahariya. His remuneration for the role was ₹70 lakhs

Veer Pahariya was the lowest-paid lead actor

Making his Bollywood debut, Veer Pahariya portrayed Squadron Leader T Krishna Vijaya, also known as Tabby. Despite impressing audiences with his performance, Veer was the lowest-paid among the primary cast, earning ₹50 lakhs. Additionally, he dedicated three and a half years to preparing for the role. In an interview, he revealed that maintaining his physique was challenging, as he tended to gain weight quickly. Since fighter pilots need to be light and agile to fit into cockpits, he had to follow a strict eating and sleeping routine throughout the filming process, which lasted for over a year and a half.

