Sky Force on OTT: Prime Video or Netflix? Find Out when and where to watch Akshay Kumar's starrer

Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force is available on OTT. Check here for updates on its release platform and availability across streaming services.

Author
Nancy Tiwari
Updated: Mar 20, 2025, 10:44 AM IST

Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya’s blockbuster action-drama, Sky Force, is all set to premiere on Prime Video from March 21. The film, produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, will be available for streaming across 240 countries, including India. It first hit theaters on January 24, earning ₹112.75 crore nett.


 

Inspired by true events, Sky Force delves into one of India’s most pivotal and intense airstrikes during the Indo-Pakistani war of 1965. The film follows the story of an Air Force pilot lost in action and his comrade’s relentless pursuit of the truth behind the operation at the Sargodha airbase in Pakistan.

Director duo Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur have crafted an action-packed narrative that explores themes of patriotism, deep emotions, and the bonds between comrades. The film presents a gripping retelling of India’s first significant airstrike, offering a rare, immersive look at an important moment in the nation’s history.

 

Akshay Kumar expressed his excitement about Sky Force’s OTT release, calling it a film close to his heart. Playing the role of Air Force pilot Kumar Om Ahuja, he shared how the film was not only about action but also about serving the nation, exploring unwavering passion, and the bonds that keep soldiers united.

