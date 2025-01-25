Sky Force Box Office Report: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya's film earns Rs 11.25 Crore on Day 01

Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 1: The film grossed Rs 11.25 crore on Friday, but decreased to Rs 0.81 crore on Saturday, totalling Rs 12.06 crore in two days.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 25, 2025, 11:35 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 25, 2025, 11:35 AM IST

Sky Force grossed an estimated ₹11.25 crore (India net) on its first release day. The film had a great reception, particularly in significant markets such as Mumbai and Bengaluru, where the evening and night screenings had the highest occupancy.

article_image2

The film succeeded well in several locations, with the Hindi 2D version contributing considerably to overall profits. On Day 1, Mumbai had the greatest overall occupancy, followed by Bengaluru, demonstrating considerable audience interest in large urban regions.

article_image3

However, on Day 2 (Saturday), the film's collections dropped to Rs 0.81 crore (India net), according to Sacnilk. This boosted the total revenue for the two days to Rs 12.06 crore. While Sky Force had a promising start, the drop in Day 2 revenues indicates that maintaining constant audience engagement will be critical to its box office durability.

article_image4

On Day 1, occupancy in locations such as Mumbai was 26.75%, with evening and night shows leading the way. Other locations, such as NCR and Bengaluru, experienced modest occupancy, showing that the film could draw a large audience.

article_image5

The video focuses on A B Devayya's unwavering attitude and important participation in one of history's major battles. Sky Force, directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Amar Kaushik, will be released in cinemas on January 24, 2025. Sky Force, produced by Jio Studios and Maddock Films, will be released in cinemas during Republic Week on January 24, 2025 

