Sivakarthikeyan Honoured by Officers Training Academy for Amaran

Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan has been honored with an award by army officers for his role in the film Amaran portraying the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan.
 

article_image1
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 29, 2024, 4:09 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 29, 2024, 4:13 PM IST

Sivakarthikeyan's Amaran

Amaran is a 2024 Indian Tamil-language biographical action war film directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and produced by Raaj Kamal Films International in collaboration with Sony Pictures Films India. The movie features Sivakarthikeyan in the role of Major Mukund Varadarajan, with Sai Pallavi, Rahul Bose, and Bhuvan Arora also playing key roles.
 

article_image2

Sivakarthikeyan's Award

In Amaran, based on the life of the late Tamil Nadu army soldier Mukund Varadarajan, Sivakarthikeyan truly embodied the character. This film has propelled him to new heights of fame, establishing him as a globally recognized actor.

29 days after its release, Amaran has grossed over Rs 240 crore in India and over Rs 320 crore worldwide. None of Sivakarthikeyan's previous films have even approached Rs 150 crore. Amaran has elevated him to a mass hero in the Rs 300 crore club.
 

article_image3

Amaran Box Office Success

This puts Sivakarthikeyan in the league of Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vikram, Ajith, Vijay, Surya, and Dhanush. Amaran has received no negative reviews so far.

Following its theatrical success, this army-centric film is now coming to OTT. It will be released on Netflix on December 5th.
 

article_image4

Sivakarthikeyan's Army Award

Following the film's success, directors, political and film personalities, actors, and army officers have been honoring the film. Sivakarthikeyan received an award from army officers. He attended an event organized by the Officers Training Academy in Chennai last Wednesday. He is currently working on SK23, directed by AR Murugadoss.
 

