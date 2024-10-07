Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Singham Again: Deepika Padukone as ‘Lady Singham’ Shakti Shetty impresses fans; see photos

    Bollywood star Deepika Padukone packs a punch as ‘Lady Singham’ Shakti Shetty in Rohit Shetty's cop movie Singham Again Trailer. The movie features Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff.

    Richa Barua
    First Published Oct 7, 2024, 5:11 PM IST

    The highly anticipated film ‘Singham Again’ trailer has finally been released, offering fans the first glimpse of Deepika Padukone in Rohit Shetty's cop universe. As’Lady Singham’ Shakti Shetty, Deepika delivers a powerful performance, looking as formidable and powerful as ever in her police uniform - representing female power in the Cop Universe.

    After Deepika’s recent welcoming of a baby girl, fans are treated to intense action sequences in the trailer that showcase her skills as she packs a punch from the magnanimous entry scene to her action-laden glimpses.

    The superstar’s impactful dialogues hints at an iconic reel in the making, as a standout moment in the trailer occurs when Shakti interrogates a thief, declaring, “Main Singham nahi… Main Lady Singham hai re!” This line has quickly become a fan favorite.

    The buzz for Shakti Shetty has been real ever since Rohit Shetty shared the first glimpse—Deepika packing the Singham signature punch then and now, with the many powerful sequences. The audience is extremely excited already to watch their favourite superstar turn super cop. 

    The trailer also showcases all the prominent characters in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, including Singham (Ajay Devgn), Surya (Akshay Kumar), and Simmba (Ranveer Singh).

    Additionally, the film features a stellar cast, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff.

