Silk Smitha Untold Story: What did she write in her suicide note? Did she have a son?

The contents of bold star Silk Smitha's suicide note are creating a stir. What did she write? Did she have a son?

Silk Smitha

Silk Smitha, a sensation in South Indian cinema, captivated audiences with her bold roles. Her tragic suicide at a young age remains shrouded in mystery.

Police confirmed her suicide. Her suicide note revealed her pain and betrayal. She mentioned 'Babu' as the only one without selfish motives. Who was Babu? What did her note say?

Her note began, 'O unfortunate one...' detailing her struggles since age 7, betrayal, and Babu's selfless love. She wished her assets to be divided between Babu's and her families.

She accused Ramu and Radhakrishnan of betrayal. She mentioned a person who promised her a life but didn't deliver. Only Babu hadn't exploited her. Only actor Arjun attended her funeral.

Silk Smitha Bio Pic

Who was 'Babu' mentioned in her note? Did she have a son? She wrote the note on September 22, 1996, and died on the 23rd. Today is her 64th birth anniversary.

Born on December 2, 1960, Silk Smitha faced hardship from a young age. She left an abusive marriage and pursued a film career in Chennai, rising from minor roles to become a star. Read more: Silk Smitha's biography, untold story, controversies, movies, and death. Also read: Allu Arjun's top 5 highest-grossing movies.

Latest Videos