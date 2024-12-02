Silk Smitha Untold Story: What did she write in her suicide note? Did she have a son?

The contents of bold star Silk Smitha's suicide note are creating a stir. What did she write? Did she have a son?

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 2, 2024, 4:56 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 2, 2024, 4:56 PM IST

Silk Smitha

Silk Smitha, a sensation in South Indian cinema, captivated audiences with her bold roles. Her tragic suicide at a young age remains shrouded in mystery.

article_image2

Police confirmed her suicide. Her suicide note revealed her pain and betrayal. She mentioned 'Babu' as the only one without selfish motives. Who was Babu? What did her note say?

article_image3

Her note began, 'O unfortunate one...' detailing her struggles since age 7, betrayal, and Babu's selfless love. She wished her assets to be divided between Babu's and her families.

article_image4

She accused Ramu and Radhakrishnan of betrayal. She mentioned a person who promised her a life but didn't deliver. Only Babu hadn't exploited her. Only actor Arjun attended her funeral.

article_image5

Silk Smitha Bio Pic

Who was 'Babu' mentioned in her note? Did she have a son? She wrote the note on September 22, 1996, and died on the 23rd. Today is her 64th birth anniversary.

article_image6

Born on December 2, 1960, Silk Smitha faced hardship from a young age. She left an abusive marriage and pursued a film career in Chennai, rising from minor roles to become a star. Read more: Silk Smitha's biography, untold story, controversies, movies, and death. Also read: Allu Arjun's top 5 highest-grossing movies.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh denies saving Shilpa Shirodkar from nominations, ignites heated clash [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh denies saving Shilpa Shirodkar from nominations, ignites heated clash [WATCH]

Bandish Bandits 2 Trailer OUT: Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhry starrer to release on THIS date [WATCH] ATG

Bandish Bandits 2 Trailer OUT: Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhry starrer to release on THIS date [WATCH]

Bigg Boss 18: Chaahat Pandey-Vivian Dsena's clash escalates after bottle breaking incident [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Chaahat Pandey-Vivian Dsena's clash escalates after bottle breaking incident [WATCH]

Abhijeet Bhattacharya son sparks debate over recognition in 'Woh Ladki Jo' in Dua Lipa's concert ATG

Abhijeet Bhattacharya son sparks debate over recognition in 'Woh Ladki Jo' in Dua Lipa's concert

Filmfare OTT Awards 2024 winners list OUT: Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, Ananya Panday win big RBA

Filmfare OTT Awards 2024 winners list OUT: Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, Ananya Panday win big

Recent Stories

Big news for citizens! Modi government announces Rs 2000 monthly scheme AJR

Big news for citizens! Modi government announces Rs 2000 monthly scheme

India boosts security for Bangladesh diplomatic missions after Agartala protest over attacks on Hindus (WATCH) snt

India boosts security at Bangladesh diplomatic missions after Agartala protests over attacks on Hindus (WATCH)

Indian Railways introduces UV robotic cleaning for blankets; READ details dmn

Indian Railways introduces UV robotic cleaning for blankets; READ details

8 essential tips to prevent dry skin during Winter vkp

8 essential tips to prevent dry skin during Winter

Christmas special: IRCTC tour packages-huge discounts for Kashmir and Kerala RBA

Christmas special: IRCTC tour packages-huge discounts for Kashmir and Kerala

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon