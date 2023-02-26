Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar and many more at a red carpet event in Mumbai

Last night (Feb 25), the newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted at a red carpet event as they looked all glammed up.

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, Karan Johar, and many more Bollywood and TV celebs attend the News18 Showsha Reel Awards.

Bollywood star Rajkummar Rao was in a tailored suit posing for the cameras on the red carpet of News18 Showsha Reel Awards.

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar wore a white saree with a jacket with cape sleeves on the red carpet of News18 Showsha Reel Awards

Shehzada actress Kriti Sanon looked stunning in her white saree and V-neck blouse as she walked the red carpet of News18 Showsha Reel Awards

Bollywood star Vidya Balan looked stunning in a simple black saree. She was seem smiling and posing for the cameras

The Night Manager star Anil Kapoor looking dapper walked the red carpet of the News18 Showsha Reel Awards in style.

Sidharth and Kiara, the newlyweds, were recently seen at an event where they were seen making gorgeous appearances. Kiara was spotted wearing a bright yellow saree with her hair open. She wore little makeup, which complemented her ethnic outfit.