    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar and many more at a red carpet event in Mumbai

    First Published Feb 26, 2023, 9:43 AM IST

    Last night (Feb 25), the newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted at a red carpet event as they looked all glammed up.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, Karan Johar, and many more Bollywood and TV celebs attend the News18 Showsha Reel Awards.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Bollywood star Rajkummar Rao was in a tailored suit posing for the cameras on the red carpet of News18 Showsha Reel Awards.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar wore a white saree with a jacket with cape sleeves on the red carpet of News18 Showsha Reel Awards

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Shehzada actress Kriti Sanon looked stunning in her white saree and V-neck blouse as she walked the red carpet of News18 Showsha Reel Awards

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Bollywood star Vidya Balan looked stunning in a simple black saree. She was seem smiling and posing for the cameras

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    The Night Manager star Anil Kapoor looking dapper walked the red carpet of the News18 Showsha Reel Awards in style. 

    Sidharth and Kiara, the newlyweds, were recently seen at an event where they were seen making gorgeous appearances. Kiara was spotted wearing a bright yellow saree with her hair open. She wore little makeup, which complemented her ethnic outfit.

    Sidharth, on the other hand, looked dapper in his formal attire. He was spotted wearing a black shirt and black trousers with a silver coat.

