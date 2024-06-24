Siddharth Mallya marries girlfriend Jasmine, father Vijay Mallya poses happily with the couple

Siddharth Mallya married over the weekend to his longterm girlfriend Jasmine in London.

The couple looked beautiful as they hosted two ceremonies, a Christian and Hindu wedding with close friends and family.

In the images that have surfaced online, the fugitive billionaire and the groom's father Vijay Mallya is seen celebrating Siddharth's wedding to Jasmine with his close family and friends.

Vijay posed for a shot with Sid and his wife and the family smiled broadly as they posed for the cameras.

Sid dressed for a Christian-style wedding, while his wife Jasmine wore a stunning white gown. They also performed a Hindu-style wedding ceremony.

The wedding was held at Vijay Mallya's $14 million mansion in Hertfordshire. Vijay bought the estate barely months after fleeing India in 2016.

Kingfisher Airlines' promoter has been charged with money laundering. He also owes an Indian bank Rs 9,000 crore for the collapse of his airline in 2012.

