Shriya Saran’s stunning new photoshoot goes viral; fans rave– CHECK PHOTOS

Actress Shriya Saran recently did a photoshoot where she is seen in a bralette and coat. Her pictures are going viral on social media, and fans are praising her.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 14, 2025, 3:54 PM IST

Actress Shriya Saran, who works in Bollywood films along with South Indian cinema, recently did a killer photoshoot, the photos of which have surfaced. In these photos, Shriya is seen posing with her coat buttons open and wearing a bralette.

article_image2

Shriya Saran shared pictures of her new photoshoot on Instagram. Sharing the photos, she wrote - Boss mode on. Fans are constantly commenting on her photos. 

article_image3

Seeing Shriya Saran's photos, one wrote - You have always been our queen and boss. One said - Hottie, while another wrote - You look like an angel. 

article_image4

Let us tell you that Shriya Saran is very active on social media and keeps sharing her hot and bold photos. She has also shared many of her photoshoots.

article_image5

In the surfaced photos, Shriya Saran is seen styling a maroon colored coat. She is seen posing with the coat slipped off her shoulder in most of the photos. 

article_image6

Shriya Saran has been a part of many hit films like Drishyam, RRR. She is active in Bollywood films along with South Indian cinema. 

article_image7

42-year-old Shriya Saran secretly married tennis player Andrei Koscheev. The couple has a daughter named Radha. Shriya is often spotted with her daughter in Mumbai.

