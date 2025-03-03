Shraddha Kapoor's rare childhood and young age photos you haven't seen before; CHECK them here

On Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor's 38th birthday, take a look at her special pictures from childhood to the present. Learn interesting facts about her film journey and family.

Shraddha Kapoor was born on March 3, 1987, in Mumbai. The talented actress, known for her versatile roles, has won hearts with her performances in Bollywood over the years.

Shraddha Kapoor's mother, Shivangi, is the sister of renowned actress Padmini Kolhapure. This makes Shraddha a part of a prominent family with deep ties to the film industry.

Shraddha Kapoor's father, Shakti Kapoor, is a renowned Bollywood actor famous for his iconic roles as a villain. He has made a significant mark in the industry with his memorable performances.

Shraddha Kapoor's elder brother, Siddhant Kapoor, is a talented Bollywood actor known for his roles in films like Shootout at Wadala and Dobaara. He follows in his family's footsteps in cinema.

Shraddha Kapoor's mother, Shivangi, is related to the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, adding to Shraddha's connection with the iconic music legacy in India.

Shraddha Kapoor studied at Jamnabai Narsee College in Mumbai, where she completed her schooling before pursuing a career in acting and achieving fame in Bollywood.

Tiger Shroff and Athiya Shetty were classmates with Shraddha Kapoor at Jamnabai Narsee School in Mumbai. The trio shared their early years before entering the Bollywood industry.

