Shraddha Kapoor's rare childhood and young age photos you haven't seen before; CHECK them here

On Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor's 38th birthday, take a look at her special pictures from childhood to the present. Learn interesting facts about her film journey and family.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 3, 2025, 1:27 PM IST

On Shraddha Kapoor's birthday, take a trip down memory lane with 14 stunning pictures showcasing her journey from childhood to youth. Witness her transformation in these rare, heartfelt moments

budget 2025
article_image2

Shraddha Kapoor was born on March 3, 1987, in Mumbai. The talented actress, known for her versatile roles, has won hearts with her performances in Bollywood over the years.

article_image3

Shraddha Kapoor's mother, Shivangi, is the sister of renowned actress Padmini Kolhapure. This makes Shraddha a part of a prominent family with deep ties to the film industry.

article_image4

Shraddha Kapoor's father, Shakti Kapoor, is a renowned Bollywood actor famous for his iconic roles as a villain. He has made a significant mark in the industry with his memorable performances.

article_image5

Shraddha Kapoor's elder brother, Siddhant Kapoor, is a talented Bollywood actor known for his roles in films like Shootout at Wadala and Dobaara. He follows in his family's footsteps in cinema.

article_image6

Shraddha Kapoor's mother, Shivangi, is related to the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, adding to Shraddha's connection with the iconic music legacy in India.

 

article_image7

Shraddha Kapoor studied at Jamnabai Narsee College in Mumbai, where she completed her schooling before pursuing a career in acting and achieving fame in Bollywood.

article_image8

Tiger Shroff and Athiya Shetty were classmates with Shraddha Kapoor at Jamnabai Narsee School in Mumbai. The trio shared their early years before entering the Bollywood industry.

