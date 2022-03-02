  • Facebook
    Shraddha Kapoor gets a gift from fan on her birthday eve; see pics

    First Published Mar 2, 2022, 5:29 PM IST
    A fan met Shraddha Kapoor at the airport on Wednesday and brought her a present for her birthday.

    Shraddha Kapoor enjoys a huge fan following on social media. The actress has often kept a low profile but had never failed to stun her fandom with her electrifying performances. Whether it was in Haseena Parker, Stri and Chhichhore, Shraddha has played a variety of roles, impressing everyone with her acting skills and adorable looks. Shraddha will be celebrating her birthday on Thursday, March 3. Even before she rings in her birthday, gifts have already started pouring in for Shraddha Kapoor.

    The actress was seen at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday while leaving the city along with her father Shakti Kapoor. While she was at the airport, one of her fans came to meet her. The fan came all the way from Kolhapur to meet the actress and did not come empty-handed. He got a special gift ahead of her birthday.

    The fan presented Shraddha Kapoor with the special Kolhapuri chappals and a printed handbook that had pictures of Shraddha’s characters from different films.

    Acknowledging the fan’s efforts and love towards her, Shraddha Kapoor thanked him for the gifts and also clicked a selfie with him.

    Shraddha Kapoor was seen wearing a white-coloured tank top with blue jeans. She carried a pink handbag to accessories her look, leaving her hair open. On the other hand, Shakti Kapoor was also dressed casually for his travel.

    Meanwhile, on her professional front, Shraddha Kapoor will be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's next that is slated to release next year in March.

