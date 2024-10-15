Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SHOCKING! Did Abhishek Bachchan confirm his divorce with Aishwarya Rai? Here's THE truth

    If reports are to be believed, Abhishek and Aishwarya have split up. Aishwarya lives with her daughter Aaradhya at her mother's house, while Abhishek lives with his family.  

    First Published Oct 15, 2024, 6:15 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 15, 2024, 6:15 PM IST

    Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai are among Bollywood's most adored couples. The two have recently made headlines due to long-running divorce allegations. If reports are to be believed, Abhishek and Aishwarya have split up. Aishwarya lives with her daughter Aaradhya at her mother's house, while Abhishek lives with his family. 

    During the rapid-fire round, Shweta shared that she doesn't like Aishwarya's time management skill and she hates that Aish never calls back on time.

    A video of Abhishek Bachchan announcing his divorce from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is now popular on social media. A few months ago, Abhishek admitted, "Aishwarya and I, we both have decided to get divorced." (WATCH VIDEO)

    He further said, "The last couple of years have been a little weird for my daughter Aaradhya, but today, here I am talking about the reason behind the divorce with Aishwarya." Fans are outraged because the video has shattered the internet. Abhishek has responded to the news, speaking about his divorce from Aishwarya.
     

    He referred to it as a false video. The video was manipulated using artificial intelligence (AI). The video's description reads, 'I don't know if it's true or contrived. ' Rumours circulate daily, and no one has spoken up. 

    Last week, Aishwarya and her daughter headed to Dubai for the SIIMA Awards 2024. The actress won the Best Actress award for Ponniyin Selvan 2, directed by Mani Ratnam, and her daughter cheered for her.

    Their divorce whispers began when the two came separately to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. Aishwarya arrived with her daughter Aaradhya, while Abhishek arrived with the full Bachchan family. Abhishek and Aishwarya married in April 2007 and welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, in November 2011.

