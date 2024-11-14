Shinchan to Doraemon: 4 popular cartoons and their country of origin

Children's Day Special: Learn about your favourite foreign cartoons, such as Doraemon, Tom and Jerry, and Shinchan, where they come from, and how they fit into children's daily lives.

Children's Day is observed every year on November 14 in India. The day commemorates the birth anniversary of India's first prime minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who had a strong admiration for children. This day is observed to honour and accept children, who are the future of the country. youngsters enjoy watching cartoons; in the 1990s, animation shows such as Tom and Jerry, Jungle Book, Talespin, Donkey Kong, Duck Tales, Spider-Man, and Batman were popular, but today's youngsters prefer Doraemon, Shinchan, and Oggy and the Cockroaches. So, please tell us where these foreign cartoons come from and how they fit into children's daily lives.

Doraemon

We must have watched the Doraemon animation as children, in which Nobita and his friend Doraemon, who has arrived from the future, solve all of the difficulties. This cartoon is popular in India and many other nations around the world. Doraemon and Nobita's narrative is set in Japan.

Tom & Jerry

You must have heard of 'Tom and Jerry'. Almost all children have watched this cartoon. Even today, children watch it with tremendous interest. This animation comes from America. The cartoon's plot revolves around Tom, a domestic cat constantly trying to catch a mouse named Jerry.

Oggy & the Cockroaches

Oggy and the Cockroaches is also on this list. It is a French animated cartoon created by the French animator and playwright Jean-Yves Ram-Bod. Even today, children watch this animation with great enthusiasm.

