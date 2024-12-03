Shilpa Shetty on Raj Kundra's ED raids: 'Nothing in life is permanent,' says actress in her Instagram post

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty shared an Instagram post after the ED raids on Raj Kundra that discussed the impermanence of life. Amid the ongoing controversy, she was seen performing yoga in Shilpa's recent Instagram post.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 3, 2024, 11:22 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 3, 2024, 11:22 AM IST

After the Enforcement Directorate (ED) searched Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's home as part of a money laundering investigation, the actress turned to Instagram to ponder on how nothing is permanent in life.

article_image2

Shilpa, an actress with a large social media following, discussed the impermanence of life but did not explicitly address the recent raids. Her newest Instagram image, in which she is seen practising yoga, came amid continuing controversy.

article_image3

Shilpa Shetty posted a video on Instagram on Monday in which she discussed a strategy for reducing stress and increasing general well-being. She captioned the photo, "The Spinal Wave Flow is a technique designed to release blockages in the spine and cause a spinal wave." The purpose of this activity is to relax the nervous system and enable the body to release tensions. It also serves as a reminder that, like the waves, nothing in life is permanent. 

article_image4

She also said, 'Be present at the moment, Rise like a wave, but also Flow like water'. She also shared an Instagram story about starting the week on a positive note as she posted a picture about daily wins that one should strive for. Shilpa mentioned how one should focus on eating healthy, skincare and also engage in mental activities. She captioned the post as, 'Starting the week right! Hope you are too'. 

article_image5

article_image6

Raj Kundra reacts to ED raids in a pornographic case

On Saturday morning, Raj took to Instagram Stories and asked everyone not to mention my wife's name in unrelated topics repeatedly. He wrote, 'To whom it may concern, While the media seems to have a flair for drama, let's set the record straight: I'm fully complying with the ongoing investigation that has been unfolding for the last four years. As for the claims of 'associates', 'pornography' and 'money laundering', let's just say that no amount of sensationalism will cloud the truth, in the end, justice will prevail!'

article_image7

He added saying, 'A note to the media: It's unacceptable to repeatedly drag my wife's name into unrelated matters. Please respect the boundaries.!!! #ED (nazar amulet and folded hands emojis).'

