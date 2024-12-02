Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan's D'Yavol Inception named as the ‘world's best scotch whisky’

Shah Rukh Khan's DYAVOL Scotch Whisky has been crowned the World's Best Whisky at the 2024 New York World Spirits Competition.

article_image1
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Dec 2, 2024, 4:50 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 2, 2024, 4:50 PM IST

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, known for his high income and net worth, co-owns DYAVOL with his son Aryan Khan.  Bollywood ‘Badshaah’ Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan have their own alco-bev company, and the spirits aren’t just another regular offerings. Now, D’Yavol Inception has now officially become the world’s best scotch whisky.

article_image2

DYAVOL, co-owned by Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan, has won the prestigious title of World's Best Whisky. The Tasting Alliance's 2024 competition in New York, judged by industry experts, awarded DYAVOL the top honor.

article_image3

DYAVOL's win as the world's best whisky is a surprise, considering the brand's recent launch last year. This Scotch whisky, a blend of 8 single malts, features flavors of dried fruits, dark chocolate, vanilla, and plums.

