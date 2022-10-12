Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey seduces Nirahua in saree and deep neck blouse-WATCH

    First Published Oct 12, 2022, 6:07 PM IST

    This song Tu Hi Baada Jaan Karejau, recently became popular again. The romantic relationship between the two stars Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey is beautifully shown in the video. Take a look 
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The top superhit acting duos in Bhojpuri films are Dinesh Lal Yadav (aka Nirahua) and Amrapali Dubey. The audience and their fans love the romantic song of Nirahua and Amrapali.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    They create a lot of buzz online as soon as their movies and songs are launched. The song by Nirahua and Amrapali is now trending online. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Khushboo Jain and Rajnish's song "TU HI BAADA JAAN KAREJAU" is extremely popular on YouTube and othet social media sites.

     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The song is from the superhit Bhojpuri film Jigarwala and was written by Pyare Lal Yadav. The movie features DINESH LAL YADAV, AAMRAPALI DUBEY, PRIYANKA PANDIT, SUSHIL SINGH, Others.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Dinesh Lal Yadav, alias Nirahua, and Amrapali Dubey's lovely chemistry can be heard in the song. Also Read: Video: Bhojpuri actress Monalisa romances Pawan Singh in rain wearing SEXY white saree with deep neck blouse

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    This song recently became popular once more. The romantic relationship between the two stars is beautifully shown in the song.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The YouTube channel Nirahua Music World uploaded this song. More than 1,681,081 people have watched this Bhojpuri dance video and the song continues to captivate and keep fans riveted to it.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Talking about the movie Jigarwala, released in 2015 and directed by Shubhram Goswami. Also Read: SEXY Bhojpuri Video: Monalisa's BOLD moves in SEXY backless red blouse will make you crazy-WATCH

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The movie was produced by Asma Jamal, Naser Jamal, Tharaka Prabhu Films, Worth Watching Entertainments, and T-Series. Also Read: Sexy Video: After Pawan Singh, Namrata Malla now dances with Neeraj Gupta in deep neck blouse

