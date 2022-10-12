SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey seduces Nirahua in saree and deep neck blouse-WATCH

This song Tu Hi Baada Jaan Karejau, recently became popular again. The romantic relationship between the two stars Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey is beautifully shown in the video. Take a look



The top superhit acting duos in Bhojpuri films are Dinesh Lal Yadav (aka Nirahua) and Amrapali Dubey. The audience and their fans love the romantic song of Nirahua and Amrapali.

They create a lot of buzz online as soon as their movies and songs are launched. The song by Nirahua and Amrapali is now trending online.



Khushboo Jain and Rajnish's song "TU HI BAADA JAAN KAREJAU" is extremely popular on YouTube and othet social media sites.

The song is from the superhit Bhojpuri film Jigarwala and was written by Pyare Lal Yadav. The movie features DINESH LAL YADAV, AAMRAPALI DUBEY, PRIYANKA PANDIT, SUSHIL SINGH, Others.

This song recently became popular once more. The romantic relationship between the two stars is beautifully shown in the song.

The YouTube channel Nirahua Music World uploaded this song. More than 1,681,081 people have watched this Bhojpuri dance video and the song continues to captivate and keep fans riveted to it.



