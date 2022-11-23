Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY Pictures: Nora Fatehi flaunts perfect curves in sports bra and tights; gears up for World Cup 2022 show

    First Published Nov 23, 2022, 7:03 PM IST

    Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi, who has a massive fan following in India and worldwide, is gearing up for her performance at the Qatar World Cup 2022 fan fest slated for November 29.

    Image Credit: Varinder Chawla

    Actor and dancer, Nora Fatehi, is all set to perform at the Qatar World Cup 2022 fan fest on November 29, and fans of the Bollywood diva are excited to see her put up a stellar show on football's grandest event. It was rumoured that the stunning lady would perform at the showpiece event's opening ceremony along with BTS' Jungkook, but fans were disappointed not to see her.

    Image Credit: Varinder Chawla

    On Wednesday, Nora Fatehi was snapped in Mumbai's Andheri area. The Bollywood beauty flaunted her curves and toned midriff in a sexy camouflage sports bra and tights.

    Image Credit: Varinder Chawla

    Nora Fatehi wore a cropped denim jacket to add a bit of glamour to her look. She added a pair of loops, kept her makeup minimalistic and tied her hair in a neat French plait. The diva also carried a black handbag as she posed for the paps with grace and style.

    Image Credit: Varinder Chawla

    Earlier this week, Nora Fatehi indirectly cleared the doubts in fans' minds as she posted videos of her practice session for her performance at the ultimate Fan fest on November 29 during the Qatar World Cup 2022.

    Image Credit: Varinder Chawla

    "Let's go! we getting ready for the ultimate show Fan fest 29 Nov Live! @fifaworldcup" wrote Nora Fatehi in her Instagram story. This has sparked massive excitement among football fans as they now look forward to a stellar performance from the Bollywood diva at the sport's grandest tournament.

