SEXY Pictures: Nora Fatehi flaunts perfect curves in sports bra and tights; gears up for World Cup 2022 show

Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi, who has a massive fan following in India and worldwide, is gearing up for her performance at the Qatar World Cup 2022 fan fest slated for November 29.

Image Credit: Varinder Chawla

Actor and dancer, Nora Fatehi, is all set to perform at the Qatar World Cup 2022 fan fest on November 29, and fans of the Bollywood diva are excited to see her put up a stellar show on football's grandest event. It was rumoured that the stunning lady would perform at the showpiece event's opening ceremony along with BTS' Jungkook, but fans were disappointed not to see her. Also read: BTS' Jungkook shines at Qatar World Cup 2022 opening ceremony; fans ask 'where was Nora Fatehi?'

Image Credit: Varinder Chawla

On Wednesday, Nora Fatehi was snapped in Mumbai's Andheri area. The Bollywood beauty flaunted her curves and toned midriff in a sexy camouflage sports bra and tights.

Image Credit: Varinder Chawla

Nora Fatehi wore a cropped denim jacket to add a bit of glamour to her look. She added a pair of loops, kept her makeup minimalistic and tied her hair in a neat French plait. The diva also carried a black handbag as she posed for the paps with grace and style. Also read: SEXY Video: Nora Fatehi gets trolled for flaunting cleavage in bodycon dress; netizens write NASTY comments

Image Credit: Varinder Chawla

Earlier this week, Nora Fatehi indirectly cleared the doubts in fans' minds as she posted videos of her practice session for her performance at the ultimate Fan fest on November 29 during the Qatar World Cup 2022.

Image Credit: Varinder Chawla