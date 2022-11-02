Man City boss Pep Guardiola's daughter Maria looks smoking hot in sexy white and red Halloween costume

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola's daughter, Maria Guardiola, recently shared pictures of her Halloween costume, where the lovely lady was seen in a smoking hot white and red dress.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola's daughter, Maria Guardiola, has recently become an Instagram sensation. The 21-year-old, who charms over 400k followers with photographs of herself in varied outfits, recently wowed her fans with glimpses of her Halloween 2022 costume. Also read: EPL 2022-23: 'It's a little bit too quick to see' - ten Hag on Guardiola's assessment of United

Maria Guardiola chose to wear a white bodycon with frills at the neck and waist. She wore the sleeves separately around her elbows. The costume had red piping along her sleeves, neck and waist and red fur balls from her bust to the waist to add to the oomph factor.

Pep Guardiola's daughter, Maria, accessorized her look with chains, rings, blood-red nail polish and glossy red lipstick. She left her blonde locks open and paired her costume with a red handbag and black knee-length boots. Also read: Heidi Klum dons the BEST costume of all time; supermodel turned giant worm at her New York Halloween party

The 21-year-old Instagram influencer left her followers gasping for breath as she posed sensuously for the cameras. "Halloween xx," wrote Maria Guardiola in the post's caption, which has received thousands of likes.

In a couple of the photos shared, Maria Guardiola is seen smoking a cigarette, forcing fans to ask if her father, Pep Guardiola is aware of his daughter's habit. "Do Pep knows you're smoking?" noted one fan in the comment section. Also read: Video: Katrina Kaif as Harley Quinn for Halloween; Vicky Kaushal turns director for wife's photoshoot

