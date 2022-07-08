Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sexy pictures: Malaika Arora follows Kim Kardashian's footsteps; steps out in body-hugging outfit

    First Published Jul 8, 2022, 8:45 PM IST

    Like Kim Kardashian, actress Malaika Arora continues to hit the headlines with her stunning fashion sense. On Friday, the Bollywood diva stepped out sporting a body-hugging tracksuit.

    Image Credit: Getty Images; Yogen Shah

    Like American socialite Kim Kardashian, whenever Malaika Arora steps out, heads turn as the Bollywood diva impresses with her outfits from time to time. On Friday, the yoga and fitness freak was spotted outside Exceed Office in Khar, Mumbai, this time stunning paps in a camel brown body-hugging co-ords.

    Also read: Video: Malaika Arora pulled off Instagram's fitness challenge like a pro; watch

    Image Credit: Yogen Shah

    The body-hugging outfit, which highlighted Malaika's toned curves, was paird with a denim jacket making her look stylish as ever.

    Image Credit: Yogen Shah

    Malaika accessorised her Friday look with stylish sunglasses and pink flip flops. She also carried a ceam-coloured handbag to top of her uber-cool fashion sense.

    Image Credit: Yogen Shah

    Malaika Arora, who is currently dating actor Arjun Kapoor, continues to inspire several people to walk the fitness path. Her well-toned legs, seen in the tights worn by her, is proof of her dedication towards her workouts and yoga.

    Image Credit: Yogen Shah; Kim Kardashian Instagram

    With her latest outfit, Malaika Arora has once again proved she is not shy to step out with outfits that highlight her curves, similar to America's Kim Kardashian who is kown for her bold and sexy fashion sense.

    Also read: Kim Kardashian oozes sexiness in a metallic silver bikini; check out her hot pics

    Image Credit: Yogen Shah; Kim Kardashian Instagram

    Is it safe to say that Malaika Arora is India's Kim Kardashian? Fans and fashion lovers would vouch that the Bollywood diva can sure give the American model a run for her money.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ponniyin Selvan: Aishwarya Rai, Vikram give goosebumps; Mani Ratnam's historical drama teaser out RBA

    Ponniyin Selvan: Aishwarya Rai, Vikram give goosebumps; Mani Ratnam's historical drama teaser out

    Good news for Thalapathy Vijay's fans; Tamil superstar to join Twitter and Facebook RBA

    Good news for Thalapathy Vijay's fans; Tamil superstar to join Instagram

    Ponniyin Selvan star Vikram admitted to Kauvery hospital in Chennai; due to sudden illness RBA

    Ponniyin Selvan star Vikram admitted to Kauvery hospital in Chennai; due to sudden illness

    What is face blindness prosopagnosia that Brad Pitt claims to be suffering from drb

    What is 'face blindness' prosopagnosia that Brad Pitt claims to be suffering from?

    Sangram Singh, Payal Rohatgi wedding: Sangeet to Reception-all you need to know about the SHAADI RBA

    Sangram Singh, Payal Rohatgi wedding: Sangeet to Reception-all you need to know about the SHAADI

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi's emotional tribute: I will miss you dearly, Shinzo Abe San

    PM Modi's emotional tribute: I will miss you dearly, Abe San

    Eid-ul-Adha 2022: Moon sighting in Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Doha and UAE countries; When to celebrate Bakra Eid RBA

    Eid-ul-Adha 2022: Moon sighting in Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Doha and UAE countries; When to celebrate Bakra Eid

    Shane Warne son Jackson wins USD130,000 at a Las Vegas poker tournament-krn

    Shane Warne's son Jackson wins USD130,000 at a Las Vegas poker tournament

    Eid-al-Adha 2022: Trendy mehndi designs for all your ladies on Bakrid RBA

    Eid-al-Adha 2022: Trendy Mehendi designs for all you ladies on Bakrid

    WATCH Cloudburst at Pahalgam en route to the Amarnath cave shrine

    VIDEO: Cloudburst at Pahalgam en route to Amarnath shrine kills 8

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji snt

    India@75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution snt

    India@75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution

    Video Icon
    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom snt

    India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British snt

    India@75: Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British

    Video Icon