Sexy pictures: Malaika Arora follows Kim Kardashian's footsteps; steps out in body-hugging outfit

Like Kim Kardashian, actress Malaika Arora continues to hit the headlines with her stunning fashion sense. On Friday, the Bollywood diva stepped out sporting a body-hugging tracksuit.

Image Credit: Getty Images; Yogen Shah

Like American socialite Kim Kardashian, whenever Malaika Arora steps out, heads turn as the Bollywood diva impresses with her outfits from time to time. On Friday, the yoga and fitness freak was spotted outside Exceed Office in Khar, Mumbai, this time stunning paps in a camel brown body-hugging co-ords.

Image Credit: Yogen Shah

The body-hugging outfit, which highlighted Malaika's toned curves, was paird with a denim jacket making her look stylish as ever.

Image Credit: Yogen Shah

Malaika accessorised her Friday look with stylish sunglasses and pink flip flops. She also carried a ceam-coloured handbag to top of her uber-cool fashion sense.

Image Credit: Yogen Shah

Malaika Arora, who is currently dating actor Arjun Kapoor, continues to inspire several people to walk the fitness path. Her well-toned legs, seen in the tights worn by her, is proof of her dedication towards her workouts and yoga.

Image Credit: Yogen Shah; Kim Kardashian Instagram

With her latest outfit, Malaika Arora has once again proved she is not shy to step out with outfits that highlight her curves, similar to America's Kim Kardashian who is kown for her bold and sexy fashion sense.

Image Credit: Yogen Shah; Kim Kardashian Instagram