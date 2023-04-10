Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY PICTURES: Bengali actress Ritabhari Chakraborty sizzles on Instagram, see bold pics

    First Published Apr 10, 2023, 5:21 PM IST

    When it comes to Tollywood movies, Ritabhari Chakraborty is one of the most versatile actors. The actress is renowned throughout the world for her choices in fashion as well. Here are seven looks from her Instagram that will make your heart skip a beat.

    article_image1

    Image: Ritabhari Chakraborty / Instagram

    The bong diva looks elegant yet sexy in this ethereal saree, where she gorgeously shows off her cleavage. She finishes the look with a bindi and maroon-coloured lipstick.

    article_image2

    Image: Ritabhari Chakraborty / Instagram

    Cherry Blossom: Like a seductress, Ritabhari dazzles in this floral outfit, looking like a peachy queen showing off her skin.

    article_image3

    Image: Ritabhari Chakraborty / Instagram

    The actress looks ravishing in this white bralette that she combines with nude makeup and a semy-wavey hairdo.

    article_image4

    Image: Ritabhari Chakraborty / Instagram

    Ritabhari sets the temperature high in this padded-lined black bra that she contrasts with a shiny pink jacket.

    article_image5

    Image: Ritabhari Chakraborty / Instagram

    Showing off her curves perfectly, Chakraborty looks like killer in this deep-neck cut black net top that she paired with a heavy golden neckpiece.

    article_image6

    Image: Ritabhari Chakraborty / Instagram

    Water baby: Showing off her cleavage in a green satin bra and white shirt as she soaks in the sunshine, the actress looks as hot as the SUN!

    article_image7

    Image: Ritabhari Chakraborty / Instagram

    Blue lagoon: Overlooking the sea, the actress sets the mercury levels high on the beach in her royal blue bikini, which perfectly compliments her shape and long legs. 

