SEXY PICTURES: Bengali actress Ritabhari Chakraborty sizzles on Instagram, see bold pics

When it comes to Tollywood movies, Ritabhari Chakraborty is one of the most versatile actors. The actress is renowned throughout the world for her choices in fashion as well. Here are seven looks from her Instagram that will make your heart skip a beat.

The bong diva looks elegant yet sexy in this ethereal saree, where she gorgeously shows off her cleavage. She finishes the look with a bindi and maroon-coloured lipstick.

Cherry Blossom: Like a seductress, Ritabhari dazzles in this floral outfit, looking like a peachy queen showing off her skin.

The actress looks ravishing in this white bralette that she combines with nude makeup and a semy-wavey hairdo.

Ritabhari sets the temperature high in this padded-lined black bra that she contrasts with a shiny pink jacket.

Showing off her curves perfectly, Chakraborty looks like killer in this deep-neck cut black net top that she paired with a heavy golden neckpiece.

Water baby: Showing off her cleavage in a green satin bra and white shirt as she soaks in the sunshine, the actress looks as hot as the SUN!

