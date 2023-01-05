SEXY Pictures: Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez flaunts toned legs in ultra-short white gym ensemble

A day after Cristiano Ronaldo was unveiled as an Al-Nassr player, the legendary striker's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, shared photos of herself in a sexy gym attire on Instagram, wowing her followers.

While Cristiano Ronaldo gears up to stamp his authority on Saudi Arabian soil after moving to Al-Nassr, the legendary striker's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, continues to wow her Instagram followers with photographs from her daily life.

A day after Ronaldo was unveiled as an Al-Nassr player, alongside Georgina and their children, the model splashed photos of herself in a sexy white ultra-short gym wear that left her fans gasping for their breath.

In the all-white gym set, Georgina Rodriguez flaunts her well-toned legs in white shorts and a matching jacket. She accessorised her look with a black Alo Yoga cap, a glittering watch and a grey handbag. The model also wore Alo Yoga socks with white trainers.

In an earlier interview, Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina had revealed that white was her favourite colour, and fans noted the same, with one commenting, "White is your colour!!" Another fan said, "I swear to God, Riyadh has been enlightened."

Ronaldo was unveiled on Tuesday night as an Al-Nassr player in Riyadh's Mrsool Park, sparking massive jubilation among fans of the Saudi Pro League team. Georgina, who travelled with her partner for the high-profile move, was present at the venue with their children during the unveiling.

