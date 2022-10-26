Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY Pictures: 11 times Robert Lewandowski's wife Anna Lewandowska flaunted her washboard abs in a bikini

    First Published Oct 26, 2022, 7:26 PM IST

    Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski's wife, Anna Lewandowska, is a Polish karateka, fitness trainer, nutritionist and entrepreneur. The Polish lady has frequently wowed her fans with photos of her well-toned body. Here's a look at 11 times she flaunted her washboard abs in sexy bikinis.

    Image Credit: Anna Lewandowska Instagram

    Barcelona star and former Bayern Munich legend Robert Lewandowski's wife, Anna Lewandowska, has often charmed her followers with stunning photos and videos of her fitness and nutrition journey. A Polish karateka, the 34-year-old is a professional trainer, nutritionist and entrepreneur. She is a multiple medalist in the World, European, and national Championships.

    Here's all you need to know about Anna Lewandowska, and we also give you a peak into the 11 times she flaunted her washboard abs in sexy bikinis:

    Image Credit: Anna Lewandowska Instagram

    Anna Lewandowska, a graduate of the Academy of Physical Education in Warsaw, frequently charms her 4.6 million Instagram followers with several photos and videos of her fitness routines. In this photograph, Robert Lewandowski's wife stuns in a black bikini.

    Image Credit: Anna Lewandowska Instagram

    A member of Pruszkow Karate Club, Anna Lewandowska bagged three medals in the world championships seniors, six European Championships medals in different age categories and 29 Polish Championship medals. She shows off her well-toned figure in a stunning red bikini in this photo.

    Image Credit: Anna Lewandowska Instagram

    Robert Lewandowski once revealed that a lot of credit for his fitness levels goes to his wife, Anna Lewandowska, who became a nutritionist in September 2013. An advocate of the inverted diet, where the desert is eaten as the first course and salad the last, she shows off her abs in a navy blue bikini in this Instagram post.

    Image Credit: Anna Lewandowska Instagram

    Anna Lewandowska runs a blog named Healthy Plan by Ann, which provides nutritional tips and workout plans for fitness enthusiasts. Her efforts over the years have helped the Polish celebrity maintain her sexy figure, as seen in this photo where she sports a black halter-neck bikini and enjoys her time by the pool.

    Image Credit: Anna Lewandowska Instagram

    In June 2013, Anna Lewandowska married Bayern Munich legend Robert Lewandowski in Serock. The couple has two daughters and often takes a break from their hectic schedules to enjoy a vacation together. In this photo, the Polish lady stuns in a florescent green bikini and looks charming with her man.

    Image Credit: Anna Lewandowska Instagram

    Anna Lewandowska, author of Lead a Healthy and Active Life, encourages people to change their eating habits and offers recipes in her 2014 book. Despite being 34, she has six-pack abs, like in this photo where she sports a pink and orange bikini, proof that her tips could do a world of good for fitness lovers. 

    Image Credit: Anna Lewandowska Instagram

    Robert Lewandowski's wife, Anna Lewandowska, was appointed director of the Polish Special Olympiads in 2016. The Polish diva also owns a brand, Foods by Ann, that sells healthy snacks and dietary supplements.

    Image Credit: Anna Lewandowska Instagram

    Anna Lewandowska became a TV show host in 2019. Called Sztuki Walki, the programme was based on martial arts. The same year the Polish karateka launched her cosmetics brand Phlov.

    Image Credit: Anna Lewandowska Instagram

    Spending her time on the beach is one of Anna Lewandowska's favourite things. In this photograph, Robert Lewandowski's wife shows her fun size as she flaunts her sexy abs in a blue bikini.

    Image Credit: Anna Lewandowska Instagram

    Here's another proof of Anna Lewandowska's love for the beach. In this photograph, the Barcelona star's wife stuns in a black and white printed bikini as she flaunts her well-toned figure that would leave anybody gasping for breath.

    Image Credit: Anna Lewandowska Instagram

    If you want a body like Anna Lewandowska, then follow her Instagram page for tips on fitness and nutrition. She also posts videos of her workouts regularly, which are truly inspirational.

