SEXY photos: Shama Sikander flaunts her curves in jaw-dropped Instagram posts; take a look

TV star Shama Sikander's recent photos are causing quite a stir on social media. Shama is seen posing in a cheetah-printed monokini and yellow bikini in these latest clicks.

Shama Sikander never fails to wow with her stunning appearance. Every time the actress posts photographs online, everyone is amazed.

.On Saturday (June 15), Shama also turned to Instagram and published a series of photos that have since gone viral.

Shama Sikander was recently photographed posing in a cheetah-printed monokini. She was seen flaunting her curves while posing in front of a swimming pool. Needless to say, Shama's images stunned her fans

Soon after sharing the photos, fans rushed to the comments section to praise the actress for her sexy avatar. “Tujhe sooraj kahu yaa phir chand Tere chehre mee dono dikhai dete hai ♥️,” one of the fans wrote.

“Uff Bs kro ab Hotness Overload ❤️,” added another. “You deserve to be on the cover of a magazine! ,” a third comment read. ” Extremely Lovely – Fantastic Looks ❤️,” wrote another user.

Shama Sikander has appeared in several programmes, including Baal Veer, Ye Meri Life Hai, and Maaya: Slave of Her Desires.

Even though she has been absent from television screens for quite some time, she continues to astound people with her excellent fashion sense.

