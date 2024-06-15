Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY photos: Shama Sikander flaunts her curves in jaw-dropped Instagram posts; take a look

    TV star Shama Sikander's recent photos are causing quite a stir on social media. Shama is seen posing in a cheetah-printed monokini and yellow bikini in these latest clicks.

    article_image1
    First Published Jun 15, 2024, 7:00 PM IST

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Shama Sikander never fails to wow with her stunning appearance. Every time the actress posts photographs online, everyone is amazed.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    .On Saturday (June 15), Shama also turned to Instagram and published a series of photos that have since gone viral.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Shama Sikander was recently photographed posing in a cheetah-printed monokini. She was seen flaunting her curves while posing in front of a swimming pool. Needless to say, Shama's images stunned her fans

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Soon after sharing the photos, fans rushed to the comments section to praise the actress for her sexy avatar. “Tujhe sooraj kahu yaa phir chand Tere chehre mee dono dikhai dete hai ♥️,” one of the fans wrote.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    “Uff Bs kro ab Hotness Overload ❤️,” added another. “You deserve to be on the cover of a magazine! ,” a third comment read. ” Extremely Lovely – Fantastic Looks ❤️,” wrote another user.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Shama Sikander has appeared in several programmes, including Baal Veer, Ye Meri Life Hai, and Maaya: Slave of Her Desires.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Even though she has been absent from television screens for quite some time, she continues to astound people with her excellent fashion sense.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shubman Gill sent home from ICC T20 World Cup: Know the truth behind this rumour osf

    Shubman Gill sent home from ICC T20 World Cup: Know the truth behind this rumour

    Reasi terror attack: Here's how TV actor Pankit Thakker survived 'SCARY and 'horrifying' terrorist attack in Jammu RBA

    Reasi terror attack: Here's how TV actor Pankit Thakker survived 'SCARY terrorist attack in Jammu

    Renuka Swamy post-mortem Report OUT: Darshan's fan died of shock and haemorrhage; read complete autopsy details RBA

    Renuka Swamy post-mortem report OUT: Darshan's fan died of shock and haemorrhage; read complete autopsy detail

    Chandu Champion LEAKED: Kartik Aaryan's film OUT on Tamilrockers, Movierulz and other torrent sites RBA

    Chandu Champion LEAKED: Kartik Aaryan's film OUT on Tamilrockers, Movierulz and other torrent sites

    Darshan arrest in murder case: After RGV, now Divya Spandana reacts to actor's ongoing controversy RBA

    Darshan arrest in murder case: After RGV, now Divya Spandana reacts to actor's ongoing controversy

    Recent Stories

    Shubman Gill sent home from ICC T20 World Cup: Know the truth behind this rumour osf

    Shubman Gill sent home from ICC T20 World Cup: Know the truth behind this rumour

    Euro 2024 Group B: Who will prevail in the Group of Death? osf

    Euro 2024 Group B: Who will prevail in the Group of Death?

    Petrol diesel gets costlier by Rs 3 in Karnataka: BJP slams Congress for intent to loot common man (WATCH) snt

    Petrol, diesel gets costlier by Rs 3 in Karnataka: BJP slams Congress' intent to loot common man (WATCH)

    Top 10 memorable performances by the Afghanistan star - Gulbadin Naib osf

    Top 10 memorable performances by the Afghanistan star - Gulbadin Naib

    Chun chun ke maarenge': J&K DGP talks tough on terrorism, warns locals against sheltering terrorists (WATCH) gcw

    'Chun chun ke maarenge': J&K DGP talks tough on terrorism, warns locals against sheltering terrorists (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon