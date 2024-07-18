Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY photos: Malaika Arora's bikini pics go viral; 7 reasons how 50-years-old have perfect physique

    Malaika Arora, known for her fitness and gorgeous lifestyle, continues to draw attention with her flawless bikini physique even in her fifties. Here are seven reasons why she keeps such an incredible physique. 

    article_image1
    First Published Jul 18, 2024, 6:00 PM IST

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Malaika Arora's commitment to exercise, paired with a balanced lifestyle and confidence, demonstrates that age is only a number when it comes to keeping a healthy and appealing figure. Her attitude inspires many women to prioritise exercise and well-being throughout their lives. Here are seven reasons why she is admired for having a perfect bikini body in her 50s.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Dedicated Fitness Routine: Malaika Arora's commitment to exercise, paired with a balanced lifestyle and confidence, demonstrates that age is only a number for keeping a healthy and appealing figure. Her attitude inspires many women to prioritise exercise and well-being throughout their lives.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Yoga Mastery: Malaika is a yoga devotee who routinely performs various types of yoga. Yoga not only improves her flexibility and strength, but it also fosters mental clarity and relaxation, which contribute to her overall well-being.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Pilates for Core Strength: Pilates is another key component of Malaika's training regimen. It strengthens her core muscles, improves her posture, and shapes her body, all of which are necessary for keeping a toned and defined figure.

    article_image5

    Balanced Diet: Malaika Arora maintains a well-balanced and healthy diet designed to help her achieve her fitness objectives. Her diet is rich in fresh fruits and vegetables, lean meats, and healthy grains, with a minimum of processed foods and sugar. Adequate hydration is also essential.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Consistency and discipline: Her dedication to exercise and health is unshakeable. Malaika is consistent with her workouts and diet, knowing that long-term success requires consistent effort and devotion.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Active Lifestyle Choices: Malaika has an active lifestyle that includes physical exercise in addition to organised training. She adores dancing, which not only provides a great workout but also improves cardiovascular health and stamina.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Positive Mindset and Body Confidence: Malaika Arora has a good outlook and feels confident with her figure. She embraces her curves and muscles, encouraging others to be comfortable and proud of their own bodies at any age.

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Malaika Arora's attitude to fitness and well-being shows that age is no barrier to acquiring and keeping a great bikini physique. Her commitment to a healthy lifestyle, which includes a balanced diet, frequent exercise, and a happy attitude, acts as motivation for individuals of all ages to prioritise their health and fitness objectives. Malaika continues to redefine beauty standards by demonstrating her powerful physique and confidence, inspiring others to accept their bodies with pride and self-assurance.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Actor Darshan's custody extended in Renukaswamy murder case for another 14 days AJR

    Actor Darshan's custody extended in Renukaswamy murder case for another 14 days

    Our familied are overjoyed....', Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal welcome home baby girl; Read on ATG

    'Our families are overjoyed....', Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal welcome home baby girl; Read on

    Hyderabad Veteran actor-director R Narayana Murthy in hospital; read report RBA

    Hyderabad: Veteran actor-director R Narayana Murthy in hospital; read report

    SIIMA Awards 2024 Malayalam Nomination announced: Mammootty, Mohanlal, Suresh Gopi, who will win the race? anr

    SIIMA Awards 2024 Malayalam Nominations announced: Mammootty, Mohanlal, Suresh Gopi, who will win the race?

    WATCH 'Stree 2' trailer: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor are back with HILARIOUS horror-comedy film RKK

    WATCH 'Stree 2' trailer: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor are back with HILARIOUS horror-comedy film

    Recent Stories

    Numerology Prediction for July 18, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for July 18, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Dibrugarh Express accident: Check list of trains cancelled or diverted in Uttar Pradesh AJR

    Dibrugarh Express accident: Check list of trains cancelled or diverted in Uttar Pradesh

    Budget 2024 Forecast: Boosting India's Space Sector with Innovation and Growth AJR

    Budget 2024 Forecast: Boosting India's Space Sector with Innovation and Growth

    Feeling Bored? Try THESE things to beat your boredom anr

    Feeling Bored? Try THESE things to beat your boredom

    SEXY photos: Triptii Dimri looks SUPER HOT in white racy bodycon dress; check out bold snaps [PICTURES] ATG

    SEXY photos: Triptii Dimri looks SUPER HOT in white racy bodycon dress; check out bold snaps [PICTURES]

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon