Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY Photos: Disha Patani looks SUPER HOT in BIKINI as she takes a dip in the beach [PICTURES]

    Disha Patani has once again set the internet ablaze with her stunning photos, showcasing a bikini look during a recent seaside escape. As the sun set in the background, the actress flaunted her toned figure, providing fans with a glimpse into her glamorous vacation

    article_image1
    First Published Jul 28, 2024, 5:51 PM IST

    Disha Patani

    Disha Patani is captivating her followers with a sun-kissed bikini shoot from her latest vacation. While enjoying the beach and spending quality time with her pets, the actress shared a sneak peek of her picturesque getaway and upcoming film projects

    article_image2

    Disha Patani

    Disha Patani has taken social media by storm with her latest bikini photos. The actress flaunted her curves as she enjoyed a serene dip in the sea, with a beautiful sunset providing the perfect backdrop for her picturesque beach look

    article_image3

    Disha Patani

    During her current vacation, Disha has opted for an undisclosed location, adding an element of mystery to her getaway. Alongside her stunning beachwear photos, she has also shared adorable moments with her pet dog on Instagram Stories

    article_image4

    Disha Patani

    This year, Disha Patani has been making significant waves in the film industry. She began the year with a notable role in "Yodha," featuring alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna, which marked a strong start to her film endeavors in 2024

    article_image5

    Disha Patani

    Disha also appeared in "Kalki 2898 AD," where she shared screen time with Prabhas. Although her role was relatively minor, her presence contributed to the film's overall appeal, adding to her diverse portfolio of recent work

    article_image6

    Disha Patani

    Upcoming for Disha is a prominent role in "Welcome To The Jungle." This ensemble film features an impressive cast including Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and Jacqueline Fernandez, promising a dynamic and entertaining addition to her filmography

    article_image7

    Disha Patani

    "Welcome To The Jungle" is set to showcase Disha Patani among a stellar cast that includes Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, and Raveena Tandon. With such a diverse cast, the film is highly anticipated and expected to highlight Patani’s versatility

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Love and gratitude...', Kriti Sanon gives a peak into birthday celebration while in London for vacation ATG

    'Love and gratitude...', Kriti Sanon gives a peak into birthday celebration while in London for vacation

    Ranbir Kapoor speaks on PM Narendra Modi during his conversation with Nikhil Kamath [WATCH] ATG

    Why Ranbir Kapoor is an admirer of PM Modi? Actor reveals during conversation with Nikhil Kamath (WATCH)

    Home away from home...', Katrina Kaif shares stunning photos of her Austrian holiday; check pics here ATG

    'Home away from home...', Katrina Kaif shares stunning photos of her Austrian holiday; check pics here

    Ranbir Kapoor takes daughter Raha out for a morning stroll; fans gush over her 'cuteness' [WATCH] ATG

    Ranbir Kapoor takes daughter Raha out for a morning stroll; fans gush over her 'cuteness' [WATCH]

    What is viral arthritis? What symptoms should you look for? Know it's symptomatic treatment RBA

    What is viral arthritis? What symptoms should you look for? Know it's symptomatic treatment

    Recent Stories

    Paris Olympics 2024: Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen enters pre-quarterfinals with gritty win over Kloetzer snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen enters pre-quarterfinals with gritty win over Kloetzer

    Manu Bhaker praising Khelo India, TOPS in front of PM Modi resurfaces after Paris Olympics bronze (WATCH) snt

    Manu Bhaker praising Khelo India, TOPS in front of PM Modi resurfaces after Paris Olympics bronze (WATCH)

    Samajwadi Party's Mata Prasad Pandey named Leader of Opposition in UP Assembly gcw

    Samajwadi Party's Mata Prasad Pandey named Leader of Opposition in UP Assembly

    Paris Olympics 2024: Table tennis star Manika Batra outclasses Anna Hursey in opener, enters round of 32 snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Table tennis star Manika Batra outclasses Anna Hursey in opener, enters round of 32

    Manu Bhaker reveals finding inspiration in Bhagavad Gita after historic bronze at Paris Olympics 2024 (WATCH) snt

    Manu Bhaker reveals finding inspiration in Bhagavad Gita after historic bronze at Paris Olympics 2024 (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon
    Orchestra trafficking' in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Orchestra trafficking in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July' vkp

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July'

    Video Icon