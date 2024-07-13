Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY photos: 7 reasons Esha Gupta has best bikini body in Bollywood; check out her HOT pictures

    Esha Gupta is widely recognized in Bollywood for her stunning bikini body, and here are seven compelling reasons why she stands out.
     

    article_image1
    First Published Jul 13, 2024, 6:36 PM IST

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Esha Gupta's reputation as having one of the greatest bikini bodies in Bollywood stems from her strict workout routine, natural agility, hourglass shape, confident demeanour, perfect skin, exquisite fashion sense, and active social media presence.  

    article_image2

    Workout programme and Dedication: Esha Gupta's stunning bikini physique is a result of her tough workout programme and unrelenting commitment to being in shape. She uses a combination of workout disciplines such as weight training, yoga, and aerobics to maintain her toned shape. Regular workouts not only keep her fit, but also guarantee that she maintains muscular definition, which is essential for displaying a bikini figure.

    article_image3

    Athletic Build and Muscle Tone: Esha Gupta's bikini physique is characterised by her athletic build. She has well-defined muscles, especially in the midsection, arms, and legs. This muscular tone improves her overall look and allows her to easily wear various types of bikinis.

    article_image4

    Hourglass Figure: Esha Gupta is blessed with a classic hourglass figure with a narrow waist and balanced proportions between her hips and bust. This natural body shape makes her an ideal candidate for showcasing bikinis as it accentuates her curves beautifully.

    article_image5

    Flawless Skin and Radiance: Aside from her toned figure, Esha Gupta is also known for her perfect skin and glowing complexion. Her clear and radiant skin complements her bikini attire, adding to her overall appeal and heightening the visual impact of her beach or poolside outings.

    article_image6

    Confidence and Poise: Esha Gupta exudes confidence and poise whenever she appears in bikinis, whether on-screen or in photoshoots. Her confident demeanor enhances the allure of her bikini body, making her a standout figure in Bollywood known for her grace and self-assurance.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Fashion Sense and Bikini Selection: Esha Gupta's outstanding fashion sense helps her bikini physique look its best. She meticulously chooses bikinis that fit nicely and compliment her body shape. Whether she chooses vivid colours, modern designs, or traditional styles, her swimwear complements her own style and enhances her beauty.
     

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Social Media Presence and Inspiration: Esha Gupta maintains an active social media presence and inspires her admirers by sharing peeks of her exercise routines, bikini photoshoots, and lifestyle choices. Her social media presence allows viewers to appreciate and be inspired by her commitment to fitness and leading a healthy lifestyle.

    article_image9

    Image: Esha Gupta / Instagram

    In conclusion, Esha Gupta's status as having one of the best bikini bodies in Bollywood is a result of her disciplined fitness regimen, natural athleticism, hourglass figure, confident demeanor, flawless skin, impeccable fashion sense, and active presence on social media.

    article_image10

    Image: Esha Gupta / Instagram

    These characteristics add to her reputation as a fitness hero and role model for many people who want to be healthy and toned. Her ability to boldly wear bikinis with grace and elegance strengthens her status as a pioneer in Bollywood fashion and beauty standards. 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    I would love to apologize if...', Emraam Hashmi REGRETS calling Aishwarya Rai 'plastic'; Read more ATG

    'I would love to apologize if...', Emraam Hashmi REGRETS calling Aishwarya Rai 'plastic'; Read more

    WATCH - Ranbir Kapoor's EPIC reaction goes VIRAL as guest hands over business card at Anant Ambani wedding ATG

    WATCH - Ranbir Kapoor's EPIC reaction goes VIRAL as guest hands over business card at Anant Ambani's wedding

    Isha Ambani looks ELEGANT as she wears rangkat ghagra for brother Anant Ambani's baraat RKK

    Isha Ambani looks ELEGANT as she wears rangkat ghagra for brother Anant Ambani's baraat

    Nita Ambani's heartwarming SURPRISE, mehndi features names of all Ambani family members RKK

    Nita Ambani's heartwarming SURPRISE, mehndi features names of all Ambani family members

    WATCH: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant exchange wedding vows, promise to build home of dreams RKK

    WATCH: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant exchange wedding vows, promise to build home of dreams

    Recent Stories

    Vikravandi Bypoll Result 2024: DMK's Anniyur Siva secures landslide victory, MK Stalin distributes sweets (WATCH) AJR

    Vikravandi Bypoll Result 2024: DMK's Anniyur Siva secures victory, MK Stalin distributes sweets (WATCH)

    I would love to apologize if...', Emraam Hashmi REGRETS calling Aishwarya Rai 'plastic'; Read more ATG

    'I would love to apologize if...', Emraam Hashmi REGRETS calling Aishwarya Rai 'plastic'; Read more

    Shloka Mehta looks like a QUEEN as she wears pink saree for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's tilak ceremony RKK

    Shloka Mehta looks like a QUEEN as she wears pink saree for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's tilak ceremony

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Wedding: Kim Kardashian, Kloe make heads turn in lehenga; see NEW pictures ATG

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Wedding: Kim Kardashian, Kloe make heads turn in lehenga; see NEW pictures

    Kerala Varkala to Kochi-7 beaches to visit during monsoon RBA EAI

    Kerala: Varkala to Kochi-7 beaches to visit during monsoon

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon