Sexy bikini pictures, videos of Esha Gupta that you should not miss

Esha Gupta rocks two fashionable bikinis while on vacation with her boyfriend. Esha Gupta is bringing heat to Miami's beaches in hot bikinis.

Esha Gupta served beach fashion goals while on vacation with her boyfriend, Manuel Campos Guallar, wearing two chic bikini sets. The celebrity shared glimpses of her vacation on Instagram. Examine them inside.

Actress Esha Gupta posted clips from her beach getaway with her boyfriend, Manuel Campos Guallar, on Instagram. And it is dreamlike. The celebrity recently flew to Miami to enjoy some time in the sun, swimming in the ocean, watching the sunsets, and spending time with her partner. (Video)



She even gave her fans beach fashion goals by posing for two gorgeous photos in chic bikini outfits. Don't forget to follow Esha's advice if you and your friends are planning a trip to the beach soon.

Esha posted pictures from her vacation with Manuel on Instagram on Monday with the hashtags "Happiness #miami #photodump." In one of the pictures, an actor from The Aashram was wearing a black bikini.

Additionally, she had earlier uploaded a video of herself exercising on the beach while wearing a rust-coloured bikini. We adored both outfits because they are ideal for sunbathing and relaxing by the ocean.



The Aashram actor dove into a black bikini outfit for Esha's first appearance. It has a plunging neckline, asymmetrical hem, back strings to tie it together, and a bikini top with halter neck straps.

She accessorised the top with a beige straw hat, matching bottoms with side tie strings, high-rise leg cut-outs, and a delicate gold necklace.

Esha chose a nude lip colour, sunkissed skin, blushed cheeks, nude lip colour, and white acrylic nails to complete her beach look while leaving her long hair open.