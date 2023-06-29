SatyaPrem Ki Katha screening: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra and many more celebs spotted

Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani's SatyaPrem Ki Katha had its grand premiere on Wednesday (June 28) night, in the presence of Bollywood's many popular celebs. Kiara and Sidharth Malhotra were seen holding hands as they arrived for the screening.

SatyaPrem Ki Katha, the highly awaited romance drama, will be released on June 29, Thursday over the world. Following the enormous success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the film marks the second onscreen collaboration of prominent performers Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. Kartik plays Satyaprem in the film, which also stars Kiara in the character of Katha.

On June 28, Wednesday, the creators of SatyaPrem Ki Katha organised a gala premiere ceremony for the film in Mumbai. Tiger Shroff, Sidharth Malhotra, Pooja Hegde, Mrunal Thakur, Anil Kapoor, Gajraj Rao, and other Bollywood celebrities attended the event, along with Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and the rest of the cast. Kartik Aaryan looked handsome in a black casual shirt with dark blue denim jeans and black sneakers.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were twinning in white. Kiara sported a suit and looked prettiest as ever. On the other hand, Sidharth looked charming, as always, in a white t-shirt layered with a denim shirt and blue jeans.



Tiger Shroff, who attended the event in a rare public appearance, looked dapper in an olive t-shirt and black denim jeans. The actor rounded up his ensemble with a pair of black sneakers and bold sunglasses.

Mrunal Thakur looked stunning in a black dress. Her ensemble was finished with a bold necklace and minimal make-up.

Pooja Hegde looked stunning in a blue dress, as she often does. She accessorised her look with dewy makeup, a sling purse, and little make-up.

SatyaPrem Ki Katha is said to be based on the unusual love story of Satyaprem Aggarwal and Katha Kapadia, who are played by Kartik and Kiara, respectively.

Many brilliant performers, including Rajpal Yadav, Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Anuradha Patel, Shikha Talsania, and others, appear in the Sameer Vidhwans-directed film. Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures are co-producing the film.

Anil Kapoor was spotted at the grand premiere of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's film SatyaPrem Ki Katha in Mumbai.



Manushi Chhillar was spotted at the grand premiere of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's film SatyaPrem Ki Katha in Mumbai.

Johnny Lever and his daughter Jamie Lever were spotted at the grand premiere of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's film SatyaPrem Ki Katha in Mumbai.