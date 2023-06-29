Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SatyaPrem Ki Katha screening: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra and many more celebs spotted

    First Published Jun 29, 2023, 8:09 AM IST

    Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani's SatyaPrem Ki Katha had its grand premiere on Wednesday (June 28) night, in the presence of Bollywood's many popular celebs. Kiara and Sidharth Malhotra were seen holding hands as they arrived for the screening.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    SatyaPrem Ki Katha, the highly awaited romance drama, will be released on June 29, Thursday over the world. Following the enormous success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the film marks the second onscreen collaboration of prominent performers Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. Kartik plays Satyaprem in the film, which also stars Kiara in the character of Katha.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    On June 28, Wednesday, the creators of SatyaPrem Ki Katha organised a gala premiere ceremony for the film in Mumbai. Tiger Shroff, Sidharth Malhotra, Pooja Hegde, Mrunal Thakur, Anil Kapoor, Gajraj Rao, and other Bollywood celebrities attended the event, along with Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and the rest of the cast. Kartik Aaryan looked handsome in a black casual shirt with dark blue denim jeans and black sneakers. 

    article_image3

    Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were twinning in white. Kiara sported a suit and looked prettiest as ever. On the other hand, Sidharth looked charming, as always, in a white t-shirt layered with a denim shirt and blue jeans.
     

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Tiger Shroff, who attended the event in a rare public appearance, looked dapper in an olive t-shirt and black denim jeans. The actor rounded up his ensemble with a pair of black sneakers and bold sunglasses.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Mrunal Thakur looked stunning in a black dress. Her ensemble was finished with a bold necklace and minimal make-up.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Pooja Hegde looked stunning in a blue dress, as she often does. She accessorised her look with dewy makeup, a sling purse, and little make-up. 

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    SatyaPrem Ki Katha is said to be based on the unusual love story of Satyaprem Aggarwal and Katha Kapadia, who are played by Kartik and Kiara, respectively.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Many brilliant performers, including Rajpal Yadav, Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Anuradha Patel, Shikha Talsania, and others, appear in the Sameer Vidhwans-directed film. Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures are co-producing the film.

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Anil Kapoor was spotted at the grand premiere of Kartik Aaryan and  Kiara Advani's film SatyaPrem Ki Katha in Mumbai.
     

    article_image10

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Manushi Chhillar was spotted at the grand premiere of Kartik Aaryan and  Kiara Advani's film SatyaPrem Ki Katha in Mumbai.

    article_image11

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Johnny Lever and his daughter Jamie Lever were spotted at the grand premiere of Kartik Aaryan and  Kiara Advani's film SatyaPrem Ki Katha in Mumbai.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Madonna in ICU: Singer suffering from bacterial infection; postpones 'Celebration tour' RBA

    Madonna in ICU: Singer suffering from bacterial infection; postpones 'Celebration tour'

    Aamir Khan raises curiosity after video of actor humming new song in recording studio goes viral ADC

    Aamir Khan raises curiosity after video of actor humming new song in recording studio goes viral

    Who is Yash Kataria? Meet Bhumi Pednekar's rumoured boyfriend spotted with her outside airport ADC

    Who is Yash Kataria? Meet Bhumi Pednekar's rumoured boyfriend spotted with her outside airport

    Ms. Marvel to Devi: 7 most favourite Desi characters on American TV shows MSW

    Ms. Marvel to Devi: 7 most favourite Desi characters on American TV shows

    Thalapathy Vijay succumbs to police complaint for promoting drugs Disclaimer added in Naa Ready (MAH)

    Thalapathy Vijay succumbs to police complaint for promoting drugs; Disclaimer added in ‘Naa Ready’

    Recent Stories

    Garlic to Chicken: 6 Noodles that are delectable vma

    Garlic to Chicken: 6 Noodles that are delectable

    Madonna in ICU: Singer suffering from bacterial infection; postpones 'Celebration tour' RBA

    Madonna in ICU: Singer suffering from bacterial infection; postpones 'Celebration tour'

    Carbohydrates to Nutrients: 5 reasons why to-be-moms should eat Dates in pregnancy vma

    Carbohydrates to Nutrients: 5 reasons why to-be-moms should eat Dates in pregnancy

    Devshayani or Ashadhi Ekadashi 2023: Know the significance, How to observe and more anr

    Devshayani or Ashadhi Ekadashi 2023: Know the significance, How to observe and more

    Eid-ul-Adha 2023: Try out these trending mehendi designs to look fashionable ADC

    Eid-ul-Adha 2023: Try out these trending mehendi designs to look fashionable

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon