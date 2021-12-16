  • Facebook
    Sara Ali Khan, Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna this is where the stars were spotted today

    First Published Dec 16, 2021, 9:27 PM IST
    From Sara Ali Khan to Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and more, here is what your favourite stars were doing in Mumbai. Read below to know further about the same. 
     

    Sara Ali Khan is known to treat her fans with playful OOTD photos. She often posts reels on her social media feed, while most of them have signature captions. Today, the 25-year-old was spotted at the T-Series office in a yellow coloured lehenga. Her collection includes things like lehengas and amazing white kurtas as well. Are you thinking of taking tips on how to wear a lehenga for your friend's wedding? Sara's yellow coloured lehenga will surely give you goals. The actress knows to rock in traditional outfits, which is surely worth checking. Sara's yellow coloured embroidered lehenga was simple and yet elegant. Her matching blouse had delicate trim, and she paired her outfit with a sheer dupatta. Beauty wise, the actress kept her tresses open and also added minimum accessories.
     

    Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur was spotted at a clinic in Bandra earlier today. He is known for his versatile choice of movies.
     

    Former Bollywood actress Isha Koppikar will very soon make a comeback to the entertainment industry. Her last Hindi movie was Shabri. Also read: CCB drug bust: Salman Khan, Mammootty, Shilpa Shetty, Isha Koppikar snapped with accused Fazil
     

    Kubbra Sait is best known for her web show Sacred Games. She was seen at Toy Room club today in Mumbai with many other stars. Also read: Happy Birthday Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Sacred Games to Raat Akeli Hai, 5 best works of the actor
     

    Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna took the spotlight and put their best fashion foot ahead during the press event of Pushpa. They stole the spotlight with their mesmerising looks. Their movie Pushpa: The Rise is set to release on December 17th.
     

    There have been rumours doing roundabouts that Nora Fatehi is in a relationship. Today the diva was spotted at the airport.

