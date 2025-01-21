Santhanam Net Worth: Know about comedian's lifestyle, assets, family and car collection

Let's delve into the details of comedian Santhanam's assets on his 45th birthday. His remuneration is quite surprising.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 21, 2025, 11:37 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 21, 2025, 11:37 AM IST

Santhanam

Santhanam rose to fame after Goundamani-Senthil, Nagesh, Vadivelu, Vivek. Born on January 21, 1980, in Chennai, he gained popularity through Vijay TV's 'Lollu Sabha'.

article_image2

Actor Santhanam

Impressed by his comedy, Simbu introduced Santhanam in 'Vallavan'. The film's success boosted his career significantly.

He became so in-demand that even 'Baahubali' director Rajamouli waited for his dates.

article_image3

Santhanam's Birthday

At his peak, Santhanam aspired to be a hero, starring in films like 'Arai En 305 11 Kadavul' and 'Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya'. However, his success as a hero was limited.

article_image4

His presence often guaranteed a hit. However, his decision to quit comedy created a void, evident in the recent film 'Mada Gaja Raja'.

article_image5

Santhanam's Upcoming Movie

Currently, he's in 'DD Returns 2', produced by Arya, with Selvaraghavan and Gautham Menon. Meenakshi Chaudhary is the heroine. Let's explore his net worth on his 45th birthday.

article_image6

Santhanam's Net Worth

Santhanam charges ₹15 crores per film as a hero. His estimated net worth is ₹80-90 crores. Married to Usha in 2004, he has two children. He's also a spiritual person, a follower of Sadhguru. He owns a bungalow and luxury cars in Chennai.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Attacker made multiple calls to Bangladesh, got SIM using fake Aadhar card in Bengal reports anr

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Attacker made multiple calls to Bangladesh, got SIM using fake Aadhar card in Bengal

BREAKING: Saif Ali Khan discharged from hospital, 5 days after being stabbed at his Mumbai home shk

Saif Ali Khan discharged from Lilavati Hospital, 5 days after being stabbed at his Mumbai home

Diljit Dosanjh's Punjab '95 delayed again due to unforeseen circumstances; actor shares heartfelt apology NTI

Diljit Dosanjh's Punjab '95 delayed again due to unforeseen circumstances; actor shares heartfelt apology

IND vs ENG: Samson and Abhishek sing Pehla Nasha together during team bonding ahead of 1st T20I (WATCH)

IND vs ENG: Samson and Abhishek sing 'Pehla Nasha' together during team bonding ahead of 1st T20I (WATCH)

Veer Pahariya talks acting guidance from Janhvi Kapoor ahead of 'Sky Force' release; Here's what he said

Veer Pahariya talks acting guidance from Janhvi Kapoor ahead of 'Sky Force' release; Here's what he said

Recent Stories

Gautam Adani offers 'seva' at ISKCON camp at Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj (WATCH) shk

Gautam Adani offers 'seva' at ISKCON camp at Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj (WATCH)

Urvashi Rautela surpasses Virat Kohli in popularity post-Dakoo Maharaj? NTI

Urvashi Rautela beats Virat Kohli in popularity post-Dakoo Maharaj?

Republic Day 2025: Bengaluru's Lalbagh Flower show mesmerizes visitors with stunning visuals (PHOTOS) vkp

Republic Day 2025: Bengaluru's Lalbagh Flower show mesmerizes visitors with stunning visuals (PHOTOS)

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Attacker made multiple calls to Bangladesh, got SIM using fake Aadhar card in Bengal reports anr

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Attacker made multiple calls to Bangladesh, got SIM using fake Aadhar card in Bengal

School Holidays: January breaks extended in THIS state, minority schools get special holiday; Check NTI

School Holidays: January breaks extended in THIS state, minority schools get special holiday; Check

Recent Videos

Kho Kho World Cup Coach Ashwani Sharma on Birmingham 2027 Edition, 'Gold' Win for Potential Olympics

Kho Kho World Cup Coach Ashwani Sharma on Birmingham 2027 Edition, 'Gold' Win for Potential Olympics

Video Icon
Palestinian Women and Children Reunite with Families After Israel Hamas Ceasefire | WATCH

Palestinian Women and Children Reunite with Families After Israel Hamas Ceasefire | WATCH

Video Icon
Rajasthan's First International Kho Kho Champion Nirmala Bhati EXCLUSIVE | WATCH

Rajasthan's First International Kho Kho Champion Nirmala Bhati EXCLUSIVE | WATCH

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Sharon Raj Murder Case: How Greeshma's Love Turned 'Poisonous'?

Kerala Pulse | Sharon Raj Murder Case: How Greeshma's Love Turned 'Poisonous'?

Video Icon
Chaleya to Morni, Top 10 Trending Indian Songs on INSTAGRAM for Music Lovers

Chaleya to Morni, Top 10 Trending Indian Songs on INSTAGRAM for Music Lovers

Video Icon