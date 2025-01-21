Santhanam Net Worth: Know about comedian's lifestyle, assets, family and car collection

Let's delve into the details of comedian Santhanam's assets on his 45th birthday. His remuneration is quite surprising.

Santhanam

Santhanam rose to fame after Goundamani-Senthil, Nagesh, Vadivelu, Vivek. Born on January 21, 1980, in Chennai, he gained popularity through Vijay TV's 'Lollu Sabha'.

Actor Santhanam

Impressed by his comedy, Simbu introduced Santhanam in 'Vallavan'. The film's success boosted his career significantly. He became so in-demand that even 'Baahubali' director Rajamouli waited for his dates.

Santhanam's Birthday

At his peak, Santhanam aspired to be a hero, starring in films like 'Arai En 305 11 Kadavul' and 'Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya'. However, his success as a hero was limited.

His presence often guaranteed a hit. However, his decision to quit comedy created a void, evident in the recent film 'Mada Gaja Raja'.

Santhanam's Upcoming Movie

Currently, he's in 'DD Returns 2', produced by Arya, with Selvaraghavan and Gautham Menon. Meenakshi Chaudhary is the heroine. Let's explore his net worth on his 45th birthday.

Santhanam's Net Worth

Santhanam charges ₹15 crores per film as a hero. His estimated net worth is ₹80-90 crores. Married to Usha in 2004, he has two children. He's also a spiritual person, a follower of Sadhguru. He owns a bungalow and luxury cars in Chennai.

Latest Videos